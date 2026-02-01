How to Watch MSU's Ranked Rivalry Game vs. UM Women

One of the biggest regular season games in Michigan State women's basketball history is about to go down.

The 13th-ranked Spartans (19-2 overall, 8-2 Big Ten) are gearing up to face No. 6 Michigan at the Breslin Center on Sunday. This is just the second time in 101 meetings that MSU and UM are meeting while being in the AP Top 25 at the same time, and it is the first top-15 matchup ever.

Robyn Fralick Michigan State Women's Head Basketball Coach watches her team during the UofM game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. | Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Given that statistic, it's fair to say this is probably the best matchup between the Wolverines and the Spartans on the women's side ever. The television assignment reflects that fact. MSU leads the all-time series, 74-26, and is 3-1 against UM under Robyn Fralick.

Here's how you can watch this nationally televised showdown:

TV Info

Michigan State’s Kennedy Blair dives for a loose ball against Oregon during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Jan. 11, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tip-Off: noon ET

Channel: FS1

Announcers: Kelsie Kasper (play-by-play); Sydney Parrish (analyst)

How MSU Got Here

Michigan State's Rashunda Jones (1) pulls up and shoots for two points as Illinois's Maddie Webber (34) defends at the Breslin Center Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU's 19-2 start is the best start to a season in program history. The Spartans are in their third season led by Fralick, who has improved Michigan State's standing every year. Fralick got MSU to the NCAA Tournament as a 9 seed her first year, then made it as a 7 seed last season. Right now, ESPN's Charlie Creme projects Michigan State to be a 3 seed, which would allow the Spartans to host the first two rounds of their run in East Lansing.

The Spartans started 8-0, absolutely bolting through the beginning of a pretty weak non-conference schedule. MSU's best win over that initial stretch came against Clemson --- the Tigers are currently 15-7 overall and 6-4 during ACC play. Michigan State then opened Big Ten play with an upset loss at Wisconsin.

Returning to non-conference play right after that, MSU got rolling again. The Spartans picked up their first marquee win of the season on Dec. 22 when they took down then-No. 15 Ole Miss (now ranked 17th). They kept the momentum going from there, also grabbing wins at then-No. 23 Washington, at Oregon, and then against then-No. 24 Nebraska.

Michigan State suffered its second loss of the season on Jan. 18 in a seven-point loss to 11th-ranked Iowa on the road in front of a crowd of nearly 15,000. The Hawkeyes are now just ahead of the Wolverines at eighth in the AP Poll, so they're the most comparable opponent to Michigan, at least strength-wise. MSU will now also get this best test at the Breslin Center, so we'll see if the home-court advantage can provide any sort of a boost.

MSU guard Kennedy Blair (35) looks to get past Illinois forward Cearah Parchment (30) in Big 10 action Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 at the Breslin Center. | Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

