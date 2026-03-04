What's at Stake for MSU Women in Key B1G Tournament Run

The postseason has arrived in the women's college basketball season.

Michigan State has wrapped up its third season under head coach Robyn Fralick with a 22-7 overall record with an 11-7 mark during Big Ten play and is ranked 18th in the AP Poll. The Spartans, though, are currently projected to be a 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament as they enter the Big Ten Tourney in Indianapolis.

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick speaks during the senior night ceremony after MSU's win over Northwestern on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Getting that top-4 seed is absolutely vital. The top 16 overall seeds in the women's tournament get to host the first and second rounds at their home arenas. Last season, 13 of the 16 teams that got to host those first-weekend matchups ended up in the Sweet 16.

For MSU to feel safe about its status as a 4-seed, though, it probably is going to want at least one win this week at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Here's a quick look at what the Spartans' draw was:

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick communicates with players during the third quarter against Maryland on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where Michigan State Landed

Michigan State's Kennedy Blair, left, moves the ball as Michigan's Brooke Quarles Daniels defends during the first quarter on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU ended up receiving the 7-seed in this year's Big Ten Tournament, which should be an indication of the strength of the conference. Michigan State was the sixth seed in the conference last year, and that ended up only being good enough for a 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

UCLA is the conference's best team going away this year. The Bruins rattled off a perfect 18-0 record during Big Ten play to win the conference regular season title by three games.

Oct 8, 2025; Rosemont, Illinois, USA; Michigan State head coach Robyn Fralick speaks during Big Ten Women’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

MSU wouldn't have to face UCLA until the Big Ten title game, though ESPN's Charlie Creme does have the two programs potentially meeting in the Sweet 16, as of his latest update on Monday morning. UCLA won the regular-season meeting in East Lansing by 23 points on Feb. 11.

That's a future issue, though. Michigan State just has to deal with whichever team moves on to face it.

The Big Ten's women's tourney is also structured slightly differently from the men's; the bottom three teams don't make it to the women's bracket, while all 18 teams will participate in the men's tourney this year. So, MSU is getting a single-bye and will face either No. 10 seed Illinois or No. 15 seed Wisconsin in the second round.

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick calls out to players during the third quarter in the game against Michigan on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans beat the Fighting Illinois by six points in East Lansing on Jan. 4, but lost to the Badgers by 14 on Dec. 7. Whichever team it is, the game is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, with the game being televised on the Big Ten Network.

If Michigan State beats Illinois/Wisconsin, it will play again at the same time on Friday (also on BTN) against second-seeded Iowa. The Hawkeyes beat MSU by seven points in Iowa City back on Jan. 18.

Michigan State's Jalyn Brown (23) dribbles the ball during a game against UCLA at the Breslin Center on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

