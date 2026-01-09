3 Observations from MSU's Shaky Victory against Northwestern

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Apologizing is never really necessary for winning a conference game in the Big Ten, but Michigan State has to play better.

It’s fine to be pleased with the 14-2 overall mark and 4-1 conference record after Thursday’s 76-66 win over Northwestern , but the closing statement of Tom Izzo’s postgame press conference was, “We’ll do better.”

Michigan State's Coen Carr looks aware while playing defense against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Izzo has probably never been 100% pleased with his team’s performance following a game, but there is much to be concerned with after taking a seven-point deficit into the locker room against those Wildcats at home. NU dropped to 0-4 during conference play, but still had the Breslin Center sweating until the very end.

Here are the three things I noticed from the Spartans’ “eh” game that resulted in a win nonetheless.

Elite Crowd

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler yells after being introduced as a starter before a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The biggest highlight of the game was Coen Carr’s windmill dunk. It came just as Michigan State was gathering momentum after regaining the lead in the second half, and it was the loudest the home fans got all night.

MSU’s student section, popularly known as the “Izzone,” is a huge part of what makes the Breslin Center to play at. The students nearly surrounding the entire court is a unique setup in the sport.

There’s just one thing: students are still on winter break. Classes begin again on Monday. The second of two “Izzone Alumni” games brought the juice.

It would have been easy to ease off for a sleepy Thursday night game against an uninspiring opponent, but one would’ve perhaps not known students were gone if they only listened to the crowd noise throughout the night.

Jeremy Fears Jr. Bounces Back

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. jogs out to the court after being introduced as a starter against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State’s point guard stunk in one half and was phenomenal in the other. Jeremy Fears Jr. played best when it counted most on Thursday.

The Spartans’ “floor general” spent an unusual amount of time on the bench during the first half because of him being called for two blocking fouls in the first five minutes. Both calls are certainly up to interpretation, but those were the calls made. Fears had no points and just one assist at halftime.

Fears willed the Spartans back, scoring 15 second-half points along with four second-half assists to no turnovers. He went 0-for-4 from the field in the first half and then went 4-for-7 during the second half, also going 7-of-7 on free throws.

There was also a serious clutch moment for Fears. MSU held a 10-point lead at the final media timeout, but Northwestern then went on a 10-2 spurt to suddenly pull within two. It was Fears who stepped up in a one-possession game, maneuvering around screens and defenders to find a layup. That sparked an 8-0 run for Michigan State that effectively put the game away.

Tired Legs

Michigan State's Tom Izzo complains about a call during a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This was Michigan State’s third game in seven days. Izzo seemed to attribute some of the team’s struggles to just some element of being tired. He said the players and the coaches will get a day off on Friday, with MSU’s next game not being until next Tuesday against Indiana.

These types of stretches are valuable for a team, though. If the Spartans were to play a Round of 32 or Elite Eight game in the NCAA Tournament, they’ll be playing it on one day’s rest and not be knowing who they play at first. When they play in the Big Ten Tournament, they won’t get a day off at all after their first game.

Michigan State's Kur Teng runs back on defense against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

