The Interesting Dynamic Awaiting MSU in Week 2

The Spartans have had an armada of quarterbacks over the past decade, and some are still active in college football today.

MSU will face some of these players once conference play begins, including Katin Houser in their matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini and Aiden Chiles in their game against the Northwestern Wildcats.

Michigan State's quarterback Aiden Chiles leaves the field after the Spartans loss to UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But all of the revenge games were supposed to be during conference play, not in Week Two, as players who were once Big Ten talent usually find ways to keep playing at the highest level. But that is not always the case, as some players seek a starting job immediately and end up at a different school outside the Big Ten, where games against teams like MSU should put MSU at an advantage.

That is the case for Noah Kim, who is in his seventh season of college football with the Eastern Michigan Eagles , and Spartan fans will get to see a revenge game earlier in the season than expected.

Noah Kim's Time at MSU

Michigan State's Noah Kim looks on during the third quarter in the game against Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. 220924 Msu Minn Fb 139a | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In Kim's two years on the field with the Spartans, he managed to get 1,264 yards on 179 total attempts, adding nine touchdowns through the air and six interceptions. He also had 28 carries for 58 yards and no scores.

It wasn't impressive enough for Kim to keep any sort of starting role with the Spartans, and at the end of the day, MSU needed to let him go and get the carousel of passers moving so they could finally land at Alessio Milivojevic.

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Noah Kim passes against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Spartan Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Msu 092422 Kd 3210 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But is Kim going to be any sort of threat to the Spartans, and could they become the next Big Ten team to suffer a massive upset like the Wolverines (nearly) and Rutgers went through in their season openers?

Will Kim Make Eastern Michigan a Threat?

Sep 13, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Noah Kim (1) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odds are Kim will not be able to make the Eagles a real threat, but he can make things interesting. Against weaker competition, his numbers have been decent, and his team is currently 1-1 this season.

As much of a miracle as it would be for the Spartans to defeat Notre Dame in Week 3, while not on that level but somewhat close, it would likewise be a miracle for Eastern Michigan to win under the leadership of Kim; however, revenge games tend to bring out the best in players, so Kim will be a player to watch once game day rolls around.