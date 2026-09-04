4 Very Bold Takes for Michigan State's Season Opener

The Spartans are starting their season shortly, and they have a lot riding on this season. They need to improve lest more of the team gets called into question, and they need to start off well lest they lose momentum before getting any to begin with.

The season opener will also be a great place to measure how high MSU's star players' ceilings can go, from their star rusher to their main receiver to the team as a whole . But what about the ceilings of players in the season opener? From most likely to least likely, what Spartans could truly shock the world in their first game of the year in outlandish ways?

Outlandish Take One: Cam Edwards Has 200+ Rushing Yards

Michigan State's Cam Edwards runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is the least outlandish out of all four takes, as Cam Edwards has the potential to reach 200 rushing yards in every game he plays; it just depends on how well he is in his flow from game to game and how many attempts he gets per game.

If the game plan favors the rushing game against Toledo, then Edwards will have a legitimate shot at reaching 200 yards or more to start the season, which would be both a huge boost to his momentum and to the offense's momentum as a whole.

Outlandish Take Two: Alessio Milivjovic Has 400+ Yards

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic looks to throw during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This take combines both Alessio Milivojevic's passing yards and rushing yards to form a collective output of 400 or more yards in his season opener as the starter for MSU. This will also require much favor from the game plan to allow Milivojevic to pass the ball enough to reach at least 300 passing yards, so that he can make up the rest on foot.

Milivojevic has the talent to reach 400+ total yards, as he went above 300 yards against Big Ten competition last year, but in the case of the season opener, he will need to shake off the rust of the offseason right away and be at that level of play, or higher, right off the bat.

Outlandish Take Three: Defense Gets a Shutout

Michigan State's NiJhay Burt, left, celebrates his interception with Nikai Martinez during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Spartans have revamped their defense while retaining their stars from last year, such as Jordan Hall and Nikai Martinez. Some units within the defense have a lot more to prove than others, but the biggest exclamation point for MSU's defense is starting the season with a shutout.

They have the talent and almost did it last year against the Western Michigan Broncos, but they let up a touchdown late in the game. While unlikely, as every opponent has plentiful opportunities to score, even from long distance, MSU absolutely can start the season with a shutout.

Outlandish Take Four: Chrishon McCray Has 200+ Yards

Nov 15, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) looks for an incoming pass while Penn State cornerback Zion Tracy (7) covers him in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the hardest take to believe, but if MSU goes down the Milivojevic route that ends up with the QB finding 400+ yards on the day, it is a possibility that Chrishon McCray ends up with the majority of the yards, and what would be stopping him from having half of them?

It would be a very lopsided target share, yes, but with McCray being the only clear-cut top receiver so far, the first game of the year is a good opportunity for McCray to make a statement, and it very well could be 200 or more if Milivojevic becomes the main focus of the season opener instead of Cam Edwards.