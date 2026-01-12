Izzo’s 2 Most Important Thoughts on Spartans’ Showdown With Indiana

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- It's a little bit tough to believe, but college basketball's regular season is already a little more than halfway over.

No. 12 Michigan State has played 16 games and now has 15 contests remaining before its time to prepare for the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments. The mental grind has just begun, though. MSU is only 25% of the way through its conference schedule.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., left, and Tom Izzo, right, speak during a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Next up for the 14-2 Spartans, who are also off to a 4-1 Big Ten start, is another home game against Indiana on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET, Peacock). This is Michigan State's third consecutive game against a conference foe at the Breslin Center. IU will enter with a 12-4 overall record and a 3-2 mark during conference play.

MSU head coach Tom Izzo talked about the challenge ahead for his team after practice on Sunday afternoon. A video of his press availability has been provided below, along with more written analysis on the matchup.

Watch Tom Izzo here:

More on Tuesday's Upcoming Matchup

Even though we're past New Year's and into the depths of conference play, there is still so much jostling for positioning going on. Anyone who claims to know exactly how good anybody is is probably lying. Second-ranked Michigan had looked like a near-unstoppable force during the early parts of the season, but the Wolverines were just upset by Wisconsin in Ann Arbor and needed to get a final stop to beat Penn State the game before that.

"To be honest with you, it's still early," Izzo said. "It's confusing. I still think the best two teams could be Michigan and Purdue. Michigan with the best talent; Purdue, the best experience. Illinois, also, is very talented. And then there's us [MSU] and Ohio State, Indiana, UCLA, teams like that. Iowa, they're still in it."

Michigan State's Tom Izzo yells at a referee during a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Thoughts on the Hoosiers

Even though Indiana seems to be a full-on football school these days, there is still a little something about playing the Hooisers. They are still one of the conference's most successful programs, after all. There is also a reason the cliche "in 49 states, it's just basketball, but this is Indiana" exists.

Indiana's fanbase is massive, and it's passionate for a winner. The Hoosiers' account on Twitter/X has over 985,000 followers. Michigan State's account has a little more than 450,000. That's still a really good amount for MSU, but it doesn't feel like it compared to IU.

Facing the Hoosiers has some added meaning for Izzo, too. His very first Big Ten game was against the legendary Bobby Knight's Indiana program, with the Spartans winning that game, 65-60.

"When you think of the Big Ten, Indiana's one of the first schools you think about, and deservedly so," Izzo said. "They've earned the right to do that over the years... We're not playing the [Indiana] football team, thank God. But it's a very good basketball team that's done a very good job this year. They're highly ranked, and they had a 16-point lead in the last game [against Nebraska]."

Dec 22, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) reacts after making a shot during the first half against the Siena Saints at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

On Indiana Star Wilkerson

The player to know on the Hoosiers is Sam Houston State transfer Lamar Wilkerson. His jump from the Conference USA to the Big Ten has been no biggie to him, as he's currently averaging 20.3 points per game thus far. Izzo was asked what Wilkerson does when he has it going.

"Shoots it," Izzo responded. "And then after that, he shoots it. And after that, he scores it even more. If he gets hot... he had 44 [points] in a game. He's averaging 27 [points during Big Ten play]. It's hard to average 27 in this league, and he's doing it for real. That makes it tough. He's done a good job. He's dynamic, as far as he can shoot it from anywhere. I give him credit, because he's a hell of a player."

Izzo was not lying there. Wilkerson had 44 points during a game against Penn State on Dec. 9, shooting a scorching 10-of-15 from three during the contest. Partially because of that outburst against the Nittany Lions, Wilkerson is averaging 27.4 points per contest through five Big Ten games.

He's also coming off a huge game against 10th-ranked Nebraska. IU ended up letting that aforementioned 16-point advantage slip away, but Wilkerson dropped 32 points in the process. He's scored at least 20 points in each of the Hoosiers' last five games.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo watches the action during a game against the Toledo Rockets at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming game against Indiana when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW