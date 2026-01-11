MSU Commit Makes USA Nike Hoops Summit Team

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo and his staff have done a fantastic job throughout the 2026 cycle so far, securing commitments from four top-100 prospects and their class ranking as one of the best in the entire country.

The Spartans’ highest-rated commit is five-star center Ethan Taylor, and he recently showed why he is regarded as one of the top players in the country by being named to the USA Men’s team for the 2026 Nike Hoops Summit.

Ethan Taylor Named to Team USA For 2026 Nike Hoops Summit

On Jan. 9, the USA Basketball Junior Men’s Basketball team announced the roster for the 2026 Nike Hoops Submit on X.

Taylor was one of 12 players selected, alongside five-star forwards Bruce Branch III, Christian Collins, Caleb Gaskins, and Tyran Stokes; five-star guards Caleb Holt, Brandon McCoy, Deron Rippey Jr., and Jordan Smith Jr.; and four-star forward Elijah Williams.

The Nike Hoops Submit is one of the top annual high school basketball showcases in the country. As is the case every year, the 2026 edition will be held in Portland, Oregon.

14 USA Basketball gold medalists headline the American rosters for the 2026 @nikehoopsummit to be played April 11 in Portland! 🌹



🇺🇸🌐 https://t.co/mJLYfztskp



🎟️ https://t.co/PTxJHnPxL1 pic.twitter.com/cvLhsG78Xw — USABJNT (@usabjnt) January 9, 2026

Representing Team USA at the Nike Hoops Summit is a prestigious honor, and several basketball legends have done so before, including Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, John Wall, and others.

Only a select few high school basketball stars make the roster each year, and Taylor's selection highlights how special a player Michigan State will be getting next season.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., left, slaps hands with Coen Carr, right, after Carr's dunk against Northwestern during the second half on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taylor was among the Spartans’ top targets throughout the 2026 cycle, and Michigan State competed with several of the nation’s top programs to land him. After hosting the five-star center on an official visit in October, he committed and signed with Michigan State during the early national signing period in November.

The Link Academy star is the Spartans’ highest-rated commit and one of the top prospects in the country. 247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 24 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 2 center, and the No. 2 prospect out of Missouri.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Oakland during the first half at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Izzo doesn’t typically give freshmen much playing time, Taylor is a player who is undoubtedly talented enough to contribute to Michigan State’s success as soon as he arrives on campus in East Lansing.

Although Taylor won’t play for the Spartans until the 2026-2027 season, Michigan State fans can get an early glimpse of their future star at the Nike Hoops Submit, which will be televised on Peacock on April 11.

