MSU's J Batt Discusses Stadium Upgrades, Naming Rights
Michigan State athletic director J Batt is a realist. He understands that Spartan Stadium is more than 100 years old and needs a lot of work, especially on the east side of the building. Prior to his being hired, the Michigan State Board of Trustees approved $28 million in renovations to the premium areas of the west tower and new video boards.
Stadium Upgrades
This was approved in December. The work is anticipated to be completed by the Aug. 29 season opener against Western Michigan.
That was all accomplished before Batt took over. He knows if he is going to get any more money to further beautify the stadium, it will be up to him to generate the revenue and make some hard and fast fundraising changes. He has already instituted some changes that did not cost much money, but fans will see the subtleties, nonetheless.
“We’re taking a look at everything holistically,” Batt said at Big Ten Football Media Days last week. “There will be some changes that fans will notice right out of the gate. … We’ve really looked at gameday opportunities. With Levy coming on board, I think our concessions operation will be dramatically improved and there’s a couple other twists in the gameday production that you guys will notice when we get into games.”
Stadium naming rights
Batt's predecessor Alan Haller spoke of Michigan State's interest in securing facility naming rights. That is something Batt is continuing. He is very much interested in bringing on board a name sponsor. This would be similar to what he did at Georgia Tech when he secured a $55 million, 20-year deal to add the name Hyundai Field to Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.
“We’ll consider anything that helps put us in the best position to be successful,” Batt said. “Naming rights are something that have to be very thoughtful, you’ve got to make sure that it’s the right partner that aligns with the values and the missions of the institution.
"I certainly don’t have anything to share at the moment but we’ve got to consider all opportunities. I think the changing landscape, the need for revenue, you’ve got to look broad at all the opportunities you have on your campus.”
