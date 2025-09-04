Will MSU's Jack Velling Break Out Against Boston College?
The Michigan State Spartans are getting ready to rematch the Boston College Eagles after losing to them, 23-19, last season.
Inevitably, some players will have to step up in order to win convincingly against the Eagles, namely on the offensive scheme that lost MSU the game last year.
There are some amazing candidates for a breakout game to make the Spartans an overwhelming victor. Many common examples being star sophomore wide receiver Nick Marsh, or growing junior quarterback Aidan Chiles, who are great picks, but one name stands above the rest: Jack Velling.
The senior tight end is the top candidate for a breakout because of the strong 2025 campaign he is expected to have, as well as Chiles and Marsh, who impressively strengthen his game as they improve themselves.
Jack Velling's 2024 Season
- As a tight end, Velling had the third-highest yard total behind the aforementioned Marsh and now graduated Montorie Foster Jr.
- But Velling's 2024 season was underwhelming, considering the success he had the year prior with Oregon State and the fact he had been dubbed a Mackey Award Watch List honoree.
- Velling had just one touchdown catch after totaling eight the year prior.
The Week 1 Signs
- Although Velling only had one catch to his name in MSU's Week 1 match against WMU, he was open often.
- Many of the plays in which Velling was separated from his defender, the surprise connection between Chiles and Kelly had the ball heading Kelly's way.
- However, going into a tougher Week 2, whether the connection between Chiles and Kelly deepens or not, Velling will be getting the ball more as the Spartans have to dial up their offensive intensity.
His Growing Teammates
- Chiles is a growing QB, but with a recent jump in maturity, as well as shaking off the rust of the long off-season, he will be getting the ball out more accurately and quickly to his teammates.
- As Chiles grows, so does Velling's stat sheet, and with Chiles hitting a growing season this year, Velling should have the year he's expected to.
- Another receiver in Marsh benefits from Chiles' growth as well, and having been the top receiver for the Spartans last year, him getting the ball more often gives Chiles more chances to throw.
- The more chances to throw for Chiles, the better for Velling, because more balls will have to go his way with how often he finds good separation.
After reflecting on the season opener, Week 2 is the only place for Velling to reveal himself as the offensive weapon he is in the 2025 season. Should he do so, MSU will greatly benefit.
