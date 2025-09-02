WATCH: MSU TE Velling Reflects on WMU, Looks Ahead to BC
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State didn't utilize senior tight end Jack Velling too much in the passing game in its win over Western Michigan on Friday, as the veteran was coming off a foot injury that had kept him out for most of fall camp.
Velling finished with just one reception for 3 yards, but now that he has gotten a game under his belt and is back in the swing of things, the Spartans should lean on the fourth-year tight end more in their next matchup against a more formidable team, Boston College.
Velling reflected on last week's contest while looking ahead to the upcoming matchup against Boston College when he met with the media on Tuesday.
You can watch below:
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith addressed the media on Monday.
Below is a partial transcript of his presser:
Jonathan Smith
Q: How much do you want to put on tape on not put on tape when it comes to the non-conference schedule?
Smith: "We don't put a ton of stock into it, to be honest with you. We're trying to play as well as we can. And to me, if you can do that, what you practiced in training camp, getting ready for, that's what you're putting on display in the first few weeks.
"Now, each week, you're playing a different opponent, there's some schematics that go into that, strategy of new schemes or we're showing some different looks. But there's not a ton of -- especially, offensively, defensively, like, 'Hey, we're not going to call it this week so that we can use it next week.' There's a little bit of that, but not much."
Q: What did you learn from last year's loss to Boston College that you can use on Saturday?
Smith: "You got to play for four quarters. These games are won in the fourth quarter. It came down to that, execution at the end of the game. That particular one, yes, but there's multiple other ones throughout the season when we had opportunities to finish the thing (in) different ways -- offense, defense, special teams even,
"That particular one, both sides. We could have got a stop last year, but didn't do it. Had the ball at the end of the game, couldn't finish it And so, yeah, that's a learning lesson that happens multiple times, but I knew we'll be watching some of that tape because of the continuity staff-wise, schematics. We'll be watching some of that."
