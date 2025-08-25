Lane Kiffin Expertly Trolls LSU's Brian Kelly With Shot at His Dancing Ability
Lane Kiffin remains the best coach in any sport when it comes to social media trolling.
During an appearance on Monday's episode of the Paul Finebaum Show, Brian Kelly discussed his dad becoming a breakout star on the Netflix docu-series, SEC Football: Any Given Satruday. LSU's head coach then claimed he told his dad he wasn't allowed to come to any more games because he seemed to really like Kiffin, who is the head coach at Ole Miss.
"Well first, my dad, who was part of it, he talked about Ole Miss. I told him he's not invited to any more games because he loves Lane Kiffin more than he loves me," Kelly said. "And who could? Right?"
Kiffin took to X (formerly Twitter) and jumped all over it in his classic trolling style. He tweeted, "Sorry BK maybe it was your dancing when you lost him."
This, of course, refers to the infamous, cringy videos of Kelly dancing with LSU recruits during their visits to the school back in 2022.
Kiffin was all over Kelly back then too, sharing the video and tweeted, "Did you lose a bet or something @CoachBrianKelly ?? This can't be real. Photoshopped? Account Hacked?? I mean ...."
I have a feeling this isn't the last we've heard of Kiffin trolling Kelly over his dancing.