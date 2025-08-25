SI

Lane Kiffin Expertly Trolls LSU's Brian Kelly With Shot at His Dancing Ability

Kiffin keeps hammering Kelly about his dancing.

Ryan Phillips

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolled LSU head coach Brian Kelly over his dancing ability.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolled LSU head coach Brian Kelly over his dancing ability. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
In this story:

Lane Kiffin remains the best coach in any sport when it comes to social media trolling.

During an appearance on Monday's episode of the Paul Finebaum Show, Brian Kelly discussed his dad becoming a breakout star on the Netflix docu-series, SEC Football: Any Given Satruday. LSU's head coach then claimed he told his dad he wasn't allowed to come to any more games because he seemed to really like Kiffin, who is the head coach at Ole Miss.

"Well first, my dad, who was part of it, he talked about Ole Miss. I told him he's not invited to any more games because he loves Lane Kiffin more than he loves me," Kelly said. "And who could? Right?"

Kiffin took to X (formerly Twitter) and jumped all over it in his classic trolling style. He tweeted, "Sorry BK maybe it was your dancing when you lost him."

This, of course, refers to the infamous, cringy videos of Kelly dancing with LSU recruits during their visits to the school back in 2022.

Kiffin was all over Kelly back then too, sharing the video and tweeted, "Did you lose a bet or something @CoachBrianKelly ?? This can't be real. Photoshopped? Account Hacked?? I mean ...."

I have a feeling this isn't the last we've heard of Kiffin trolling Kelly over his dancing.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/College Football