Podcast: Big Season Ahead for MSU's Jack Velling?
Michigan State junior quarterback Aidan Chiles will have several receiving options this season, which should only help his development and the team's ability to open up the offense.
One of those key weapons is going to be senior tight end Jack Velling, a player whose name doesn't come up enough when talking about the potential of this offense, likely due to his underwhelming first season in East Lansing.
But Velling has taken the necessary steps to be a better tight end this offseason. The expectations being placed on him are high once again, but this year, we should see why.
Our Aidan Champion discusses what could be in store for the veteran tight end on this latest episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
Michigan State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren addressed the media last week. Below is a partial transcript:
Brian Lindgren
Q: What's the difference a year makes?
Lindgren: "We're so much further along than we were a year ago. I mean, just to have guys that went through the fire, have been through the install, seeing it again and again, and having worked together just with the staff being here a full season, it's incredible. We were talking up before camp starts where we're at right now as opposed to last season. And excited to take the next step."
Q: What's the biggest difference in Chiles?
Lindgren: "Maturity. That process as a young quarterback. We talked about it a little bit coming out of the spring. I think he learned a tremendous amount, just some ups and downs over the last season. And I felt like he kind of finished the season on an upward trend.
"I do think bringing Jon Boyer in to quarterback coach, it's someone that's around him all the time as far as dialing into some technique stuff and some areas of focus as far as pocket, subtle movement in the pocket. It's been exciting to watch him grow.
"I also think, for him, just an understanding of defensive football and how defenses are trying to attack him. Strengths, weaknesses, I think that, for a QB, (when) you understand some of those looks that you're seeing, the game slows down a little bit for you. And so, like I said, it's been fun to watch him grow in those areas, and this camp will be another good two weeks for him."
