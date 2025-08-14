MSU Needs Leadership from Jalen Thompson
The story of the Michigan State Spartans’ pass rush is one told too many times at this point.
Everyone knows how poor this Spartan team was at rushing the passer last season. The team spent a month not recording a sack on any quarterback, which is unacceptable entering the 2025 season.
Jonathan Smith and his staff found effective pass rushers in the transfer portal, hoping to improve upon the team’s previously poor lack of ability to get after the quarterback. How much of an impact will those transfers make this upcoming season?
No matter how effective any of the new additions or returning contributors may be, this MSU team needs a leader in the rush-end room. Who will that be?
The answer is obvious: junior Jalen Thompson.
A player who has been around this program for a few years, Thompson is entering his third season in East Lansing.
His Spartan football experience has been far different from many other players who have committed to MSU, as he has been through a tumultuous staff turnover.
As a former four-star prospect, Thompson could have gone anywhere after the disastrous end to the Mel Tucker era, but he stuck it out to remain a Spartan when Smith took over.
Thompson's MSU career so far
Thompson’s 2023 campaign showed a lot of promise. He finished the season with 19 tackles, five for loss and two sacks.
After his freshman year, many thought that he appeared to be a star in the making. However, Thompson’s sophomore year came with some regression.
He only recorded 17 tackles, two for loss, and no sacks. He moved to a new role for defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and did not play the way he wanted to.
Now, Thompson is much more comfortable in this role, and the team needs him to emerge as a leader as he enters his junior season. He will likely record a sack this season, making up for last season.
MSU added multiple rush-end bodies this offseason, including David Santiago and Anelu Lafaele, who could become serious contributors for this team in 2025.
However, no defensive end is more important than Thompson, who moves into a critical leadership role. He must produce on the field and bring along the young talent on this Spartan squad.
