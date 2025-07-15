Who Will Be MSU's Best Pass-Rusher in 2025?
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to put last year’s bad taste out of their mouth when it comes to how poorly they rushed the passer last season.
MSU went more than a month without recording a sack, which led to the team losing games it could have won.
So, this staff hit the transfer portal hard for defensive end talent. Khris Bogle ran out of college eligibility, and the team saw Anthony Jones Jr., Ken Talley and Avery Dunn leave.
The team added multiple players who have a chance to be the starting rush-end opposite Jalen Thompson.
But who will be the best edge rusher on the Spartans in 2025? Let’s break down all the options.
Thompson appears to be the top answer, as he is the most experienced returner. He did not have a sack last season, but Thompson generated more pressures in 2024 (13) than in 2023 (10), per Pro Football Focus.
His run defense improved tremendously in 2024, and if he continues that development, his pass-rush abilities should improve as well.
He has the highest ceiling as a pass-rusher on the team, so reaching this level would make MSU’s defense so much better.
The Spartans’ rush-end additions include former Air Force edge rusher David Santiago and former Wisconsin edge rusher Anelu Lafaele. Santiago was productive for the Falcons last season, while the former three-star prospect Lafaele did not see the field for the Badgers.
Will Joe Rossi and Chad Wilt deploy Santiago across from Thompson due to his experience? Or will they make the risky play by starting a toolsy, high-ceiling, unproven player in Lafaele?
MSU’s spring transfer portal additions include Texas Tech’s Isaac Smith and Georgia State’s Cam Williams. Neither player posted big numbers at their previous schools, but both carry intrigue because of their physical tools.
Many are high on Smith’s potential, and the staff may want to see if he can actualize that potential sooner rather than later. Will we see him be a starter across from Thompson?
While going through this piece, we have tried to determine who will start across from Thompson.
Across from Thompson.
That shows that the Spartan junior is the standard, so until someone shows they can surpass him, Thompson will be MSU’s top pass-rusher in 2025.
