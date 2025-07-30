MSU Hoops Offers One of Top '26 Prospects in D.C.
Michigan State basketball continues to add to its offer sheet after landing its first commit from the class of 2026, four-star point guard Carlos Medlock Jr.
The Spartans have had a good month, extending commitments, securing Medlock and lining up official visits. On Monday, they added another target to their list, an underrated one at that.
Class of 2026 small forward Jalyn Collingwood announced on social media that he has been offered by Michigan State. He is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals and a four-star by 247Sports.
Collingwood plays for Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. and is ranked the No. 2 class of 2026 recruit in D.C. and the No. 66 small forward in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He also holds offers from Maryland, Butler, Mississippi State, Xavier, Texas Tech, Ohio State, Louisville and Boston College, among others. He has an official visit to Mississippi State set for Sept. 12.
247Sports has his interest in Maryland classified as "warm." Perhaps the Spartans can beat out the Terrapins in their own territory once again.
Michigan State has seemingly placed an emphasis on recruiting from the DMV area, which is where its two incoming freshmen, Cam Ward and Jordan Scott, are both from.
Collingwood had a decent season on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, averaging 10.7 points per game and 3.6 rebounds for New World.
It seems a little odd that Michigan State is placing such an emphasis on the small forward position with this recruiting class, considering it will likely be getting back transfer wing Kaleb Glenn for next season, with a young Scott behind him. Perhaps it's just a matter of talent, rather than fit, and who should be questioning Tom Izzo anyway?
Michigan State is also targeting five-star small forward Anthony Thompson, four-star Bryson Howard and four-star Maximo Adams. None of them have lined up official visits with the Spartans yet, but after they racked up several last week, there's a chance we could soon see some from this position group.
Regardless, Michigan State recruiting is in a good place.
