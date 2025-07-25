MSU, Izzo Land Four-Star PG, First 2026 Commit
Michigan State basketball has been cooking lately with securing official visits, and now, the Spartans have finally landed their first commit from the class of 2026.
First reported by ESPN's Paul Biancardi, four-star point guard Carlos Medlock Jr. has committed to Michigan State.
Medlock will spend his final season of high school at Link Academy in Missouri, which he transferred to after playing at Wayne Memorial in Michigan.
The prospect is ranked the No. 6 class of 2026 recruit in Missouri and the No. 10 point guard in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He averaged 21.1 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for Phenom United on the Adidas 3SSB circuit this summer.
Medlock recently scheduled an official visit with the Spartans, which will take place Sept. 5 during "Grind Week."
This was a sudden surprise. It seemed Medlock's recruitment was going to come down to Michigan State and Michigan.
"Speaking with one source around the recruitment, I am told they feel Medlock will be tough to pull out of the state of Michigan," Jamie Shaw of On3/Rivals reported just days ago. "Speaking with another source, I am told that Tom Izzo has made Medlock a priority recruit. With the late nature of his rise, he could still see more offers come into play. Continue to pay attention to which visits he sets and if a commitment timeline starts to take shape."
Clearly, a commitment was not expected anytime soon.
This is crucial for a number of reasons. For one, the Spartans have their successor for Jeremy Fears Jr., depending on how Divine Ugochukwu develops. He will get top-tier guidance from Fears if he should stay at least one more year in East Lansing after the upcoming season.
And since Medlock will be in East Lansing during Grind Week, he can help recruit fellow prospects Jasiah Jervis, Julis Avent and Quinn Costello.
Medlock is the son of former Eastern Michigan star Carlos Medlock, who scored over 1,500 career points with the Eagles in the 2000s. He was a three-year letterwinner.
The Spartans now have a foundation they can build off on the recruiting trail.
