Why MSU Freshmen Ward, Scott, Be Ready for Big Moments
The DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia) is known for its high school basketball talent, producing talents like Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, David Robinson, Victor Oladipo and Brandon Jennings.
High school basketball means more in that region, and because of that, Michigan State's two freshmen, forwards Cam Ward and Jordan Scott, should be well-prepared for what's ahead.
"I think there's nothing compared to playing in the Bres, but I think from playing in big arenas for our state championship games and everything like that, we're going to get a little bit more accustomed to that, that some people might not be able to play in," said Scott, who played South Lakes High School in Virginia. "But I think, when our number gets called, we're going to be ready."
Ward played for Largo High School in Maryland. Because of that DMV connection, he and Scott knew one another since they were 9 years old.
"We've been playing against each other all the way through high school, we played him this year of high school, actually," Ward said. "So, I got to play him this year in the Washington Wizards Classic, so we were on TV and everything, so it was just a big thing."
It's going to be a significant transition from high school to playing in the Big Ten, and Ward, who is expected to see some impactful minutes behind senior forward Jaxon Kohler, understands this.
"Very physical," Ward said of the Big Ten. "Very physical, very fast-paced, but that's the reason I came here. I play very physical, very fast-paced, run up and down the court. So, I feel like this is the best spot for me, and that's why I chose the Big Ten."
Scott may not see as much time as Ward, but anything can happen, and injuries are unfortunately a part of the game. He, himself, just returned from a minor calf injury.
Regardless of what Ward or Scott have to face this season, their experience playing in the DMV should have them ready, and that will be crucial, considering the competition the Spartans will face both in and out of conference next season.
