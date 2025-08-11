Michigan State Invites 2027 Two-Sport Prospect to Week 1
The Michigan State Spartans have been looking ahead to future recruiting classes, but by no means are they done looking at the class of 2026. An emphasis on the class of 2027, however, is building up, as Michigan State searches for its first commit from the class after losing four-star safety Khalil Terry, who decommitted from the program in June.
The Spartans, who start their 2025 season with three straight home games, have started sending invites as the season approaches.
Recently, Michigan State invited a class of 2027 two-sport athlete to attend for a visit. That player is James McGrath, a standout both on the football field and on the baseball field for St. Francis High School in Wheaton, Illinois.
McGrath revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, last week that he has been invited to attend Michigan State's home opener against Western Michigan on Aug. 29.
The prospect holds an offer from Miami (OH) and has been invited to its home opener against UNLV on Sept. 20, per his X account.
McGrath is one of the most underrated defensive backs in the country and has been one of the most improved players in the state of Illinois. His skill set as a two-way athlete makes him an intriguing prospect.
McGrath logged 68 tackles, two for loss, five pass breakups, a fumble recovery and an interception for St. Francis last season.
The Spartans have many different players that they will hope to host this season, and if they have the success that they plan on having, they will have even more prospects that will be interested in visiting them and their program.
Michigan State's first game is a key one to get recruits on campus, as the Spartans' tradition of Friday night home openers is one of the livelier events in Spartan athletics and demonstrates the best gameday experience Spartan Stadium provides.
Make sure you stay tuned with Michigan State Spartans On SI, as prospects begin to announce their visit schedules for the upcoming season.
