EXCLUSIVE: MSU Commit Brayden Thomas Talks High School Football
The Michigan State Spartans like to recruit out of many different states. This comes as a normal trend, not only for the 2026 recruiting class, but many classes before that. The Spartans have commits from all over the country in the 2026 class, including arguably their biggest recruiting flip in the month of June.
That player being Brayden Thomas, who was previously committed to the Iowa State Cyclones before announcing his commitment to the Michigan State program. he is one of the better players from the state of Ohio. Thomas currently plays at St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio. He holds offers from many different programs, but that isn't his focus as he remains committed to the Spartans.
Thomas is hopeful he can build a great resume in his final high school season.
The Michigan State commit caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to talk about his football season and more ahead of what is his last ride with St. Edward High School.
"Getting my body ready for a long season, making sure I got bigger, stronger and faster," Thomas said of his preparation ahead of his final high school season.
Brayden Thomas' goals for his final high school season
Thomas revealed what goals he has for himself this season. His personal goals align with his team goals, as one can imagine what that goal likely is.
"I want to bring home a state championship because that’s always been my dream," Thomas said. "As a team, we want to win a state championship too; for us seniors, we want to not only finish off the right way but pass on the program at the high standard it’s been set in previous years."
Thomas is looking to get better as a player as well, prior to joining the Michigan State program following the conclusion of his high school season.
"I want to get better at my insert tackling, it’s definitely something I feel like is going to take my game to that next level," he said.
While Thomas has some goals for himself and the team, he also has a standard for a successful season. That standard is being held extremely high with little to no room for error.
"Winning the state championship would make the season a success for me."
