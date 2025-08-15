The Outlook for This MSU Freshman TE
The Michigan State Spartans added their potential tight end of the future in their 2025 class when they landed three-star Orchard Lake St. Mary’s star Jayden Savoury.
The intriguing player was likely underrated on a national scale, as he posted major numbers as a football and basketball player on one of the best programs in the state.
247Sports' Allen Trieu offered this scouting report for the newest Spartan tight end:
“Fluid mover who shows suddenness for a bigger body. Lined up in a variety of spots including the slot and in the backfield. Limited reps as a blocker display baseline physicality. Still has to get stronger and improve technique there. Very natural athlete who will be a receiving mismatch and potential vertical threat as a move-tight end but also shows enough glimpses as a blocker that he can become a very well-rounded player. Considering how quickly he picked up the game and how much more he can still learn and develop, his ceiling is high.”
MSU took a swing on a high-upside tight end with incredible athleticism. He has done a solid job developing during his first fall camp, and Jonathan Smith even called him out by name as a freshman who has progressed well.
The outlook for Jayden Savoury
However, it may be a while before we see Savoury take major snaps for this MSU offense. The Spartans already have at least three tight ends who will be higher than him on the depth chart.
Jack Velling will be the team’s starting tight end, while Michael Masunas and Brennan Parachek will also see the field often this upcoming season. That leaves Savoury in a battle for TE4 with Wyatt Hook, who the team brought in through last year’s recruiting class.
Tight ends coach Brian Wozniak is one of the better positional developers in the country, as he has sent multiple tight ends to the NFL, including Luke Musgrave of the Green Bay Packers. What will he be capable of when he gets his hands on Savoury?
We likely won’t see much of Savoury during his freshman campaign, and that’s okay. He will use this season to develop his skill set so that he can be a major contributor in the next few seasons.
