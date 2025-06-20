Spartan Freshman Has Opportunity to Surprise This Year
The Michigan State Spartans are bringing in a strong freshman class this year, highlighted by first-year tight end Jayden Savoury, a three-star pass catcher that is ranked 14th in the state and the 43rd overall tight end in the country for his class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.
It is going to be a jam-packed tight end room for the Spartans this season as senior Jack Velling will lead the charge, followed by redshirt junior Michael Masunas and junior Brennan Paracheck. Savoury may be just a freshman, but at 6-6, 225 pounds, he has a chance to play valuable snaps this year.
Savoury will jostle for position with redshirt freshman Wyatt Hook, a guy with similar size measurables to Savoury. The two are looking to win the fourth-string tight end spot, but college football has a weird way of moving players up and down the depth chart on any given week.
Both Masunas and Paracheck suffered injuries last season that hindered their playing ability. If those injuries were to somehow linger, it would certainly give Savoury a chance to make an impact. Junior quarterback Aidan Chiles needs all the pass catching threats as possible to help this team win.
Savoury did not start playing football until his junior year at St. Mary's Preparatory High School in 2023. In just two years, he garnered an offer from the Spartans and will be on the roster this upcoming season. He has untapped potential at the college level and his size gives him an elevated advantage.
Velling was nearly the only tight end to make an impact last year with 36 receptions. Paracheck was second with eight total catches. There is no reason why Savoury would not be able to be injected into the offense, building a base for his potential in the first few weeks of the season in non-conference.
There is still a chance that Savoury decides to redshirt if he notices his playing potential is extremely limited. Still, with Michigan State not having a solidified second tight end behind Velling, he certainly has a good opportunity to surprise many Spartan fans.
