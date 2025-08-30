How Friday Night's Win Was Beneficial for MSU Recruiting
The Michigan State Spartans have been one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting in the 2026 class, simply due to the changeover that they had later in the cycle despite starting the cycle off very poorly. They were able to capitalize on their official visits in June, which is when they found the bulk of their success from the cycle.
They started the month of June off with only four commitments, but they now sit at a total of 22 commits in the class, which is huge for them along the way, and they can now focus on their football season, which just began on Friday. The Spartans walked away from the football game victorious.
Michigan State won the football game against Western Michigan on Friday night., coming away with a 23-6 win, as the Spartans did exactly what they needed to do, even though it wasn't flashy.
The Michigan State Spartans accomplished their mission of starting 1-0, but they were able to win more than the football game. They were able to win the recruiting scene as well, as this time slot and date were very favorable for recruiting for many different reasons.
Why This Date Worked in Favor of Michigan State Recruiting
This date was favorable for the Spartans as there were significantly less number of games played on Friday night compared to how many there will be on Saturday, which is very favorable for Michigan State's pursuit of even the recruits who did not attend the game, as they could have been watching Friday night, especially if they had a bye week.
But no means was this the biggest game to tune in to; however, it is one of the primary games that was highlighted.
Michigan State's home opener is always an important game for recruiting, and the Friday night slot is uniquely beneficial. The Spartans can only hope they see the benefit as recruits narrow down their schools down the road.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.