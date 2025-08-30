Spartan Commit KJ Deriso Off to Intriguing Start to Senior Season
The Michigan State Spartans have found much success recruiting the class of 2026, which has allowed them to shift much of their focus to the 2027 recruiting class. But fans should be keeping an eye out for how the Spartans' 2026 commits perform in their final high school seasons, as there is still much room for growth.
The Spartans were able to recruit players from many different states, including the state of Georgia, where they landed multiple different commits in the defensive back room, which is huge, as the state of Georgia is one of the most popular states when it comes to producing defensive backs.
One of the commits that they have already gained in the 2026 class is one of the better safeties in the state because of the talent that he brings to the table, as he is one of the most talented players when it comes to hawking down the ball throughout the air when it comes down to coverage.
That player is KJ Deriso, a prospect who received a lot of attention before he made his pledge to Michigan State. He committed to the Spartans over many different teams, including the Louisville Cardinals, the Kentucky Wildcats and the UCF Knights. This was one of the most intriguing victories across the recruiting trail for the Michigan State staff, as they landed someone that can make an immediate impact in the defensive back room.
KJ Deriso is Off to Intriguing Start
Deriso has already showcased his talent in this early going of the high school football season, as he has already played two of his regular-season games, which started earlier this month. He and Whitewater High School (Fayetteville, Georgia) were able to pick up a victory over Starr's Mill after being bested by Carver in their opener. This isn’t anything to be concerned about, as even though he has split .500, Deriso and his team have a long season ahead and did manage to bounce back in resounding fashion with their 29-point conquering of Starr's Mill. There’s plenty of time left.
Multiple state champion-winning teams lost a game or more during the season last year, so it is definitely worth mentioning that Whitewater has a chance. Anything can happen in the state of Georgia.
