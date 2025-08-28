Will MSU Get a Pass Rush vs. WMU?
The Michigan State Spartans struggled to rush the passer in 2024, so Jonathan Smith and his staff worked hard this offseason to improve the defensive line.
Multiple factors will contribute to MSU’s improved pass-rush in 2025, including the new additions and growth of in-house talent.
Smith and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi prioritized getting after the quarterback, and now it is up to the players to make that happen.
The Spartans take on the Western Michigan Broncos tomorrow night at Spartan Stadium, and they are looking to start the season with a victory, as they have for the last four seasons.
WMU usually has an effective offensive line, but the Spartans want to start the season with a bang by getting after whoever starts at quarterback for the Broncos.
Will MSU produce a good pass-rush in Week 1? Let’s break down why this should be the case.
Michigan State's pass rush
WMU lost two of its top offensive linemen from last year’s bowl team, Jacob Gideon and Addison West. The Broncos’ offensive line features several experienced players, including two graduate students and two seniors, but those linemen are new to the program.
MSU’s interior defensive line should be able to create pressure against the Broncos’ new guards. Alex VanSumeren and Grady Kelly have had good camps, and they are ready to make a statement.
The Spartans’ rush ends should want to have big games, too. Junior Jalen Thompson did not have a sack last season, so he will want to rectify that against the Broncos.
If Rossi is serious about improving MSU’s pass rush, he should send more blitzes in 2025. Rossi has never been big on blitzing, but things may be different this season after a losing campaign just a year prior.
One of the main reasons the Spartans should dominate along the defensive line is the difference in talent between the two teams.
The MAC does not have the same level of talent as the Big Ten, so MSU’s defensive linemen should overwhelm and overpower the Broncos’ offensive line.
MSU knows how badly it needs to pressure the quarterback in 2025. Finding ways to disrupt WMU is the first step to being a more effective pass-rush.
