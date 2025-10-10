Why MSU Will, or Won't, Sustain Pass Rush
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to bounce back against the UCLA Bruins this Saturday at home.
A win would be monumental for Jonathan Smith’s team, as being 4-2 instead of 3-3 would be a world of difference.
UCLA comes to East Lansing with momentum after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the upset of the college football season so far. The Bruins could charge into this game with another upset in mind or fall back to earth against a team that needs a win in the worst way.
The Spartans lost to Nebraska last week, but Joe Rossi’s defense got things going with its pass rush. Will that carry over to this homecoming showdown with UCLA?
Let’s break down why the pass rush will – or won’t – keep things going for another week.
Why the Spartan pass rush will keep it going
MSU should be able to get pressure in the backfield against the Bruins, as the team has enough talent to have a respectable pass-rush. The experienced defensive line has done this for years and knows how to beat offensive linemen.
As the Spartans’ secondary gets healthier, the coverage should be better, which will allow rushers more time to get home. Safety Nikai Martinez could return against the Bruins, which should be a big boost on the back-end.
Junior Jalen Thompson recorded his first sack of the 2025 season and first since November of 2023. Will that play be the spark he needed to get after the quarterback more?
Rossi’s team started to jell at all three levels last week, and if the defensive front can be disruptive again, MSU should be able to get after Nico Iamaleava.
Why it won't
However, Iamaleava is an excellent scrambler, so it will be hard for the Spartans to keep him in the pocket or catch him when he bails out of it. MSU does not have a lot of speed on the defensive side of the ball, so if Iamaleava gets loose, he could run wild.
MSU’s best pass-rusher, Anelu Lafaele, left last week's game with an injury, which could be concerning, despite Jonathan Smith not giving any indication of injury. MSU’s pass-rush would take a major hit if Lafaele cannot go.
Spartan fans hope the pass rush can keep things going against a team looking to make another statement. Winning the trenches is the best way for MSU to get back into the win column.
