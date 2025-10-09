3 Spartans Improving Stock for MSU Before UCLA
The Michigan State Spartans are preparing for a Big Ten showdown against the UCLA Bruins.
This game will not be easy for Jonathan Smith’s team, as UCLA is coming off a major upset victory over Penn State at home last Saturday. MSU hopes the Bruins do not bring that momentum to East Lansing.
The Spartans are coming off a second consecutive loss, falling to Nebraska last weekend. MSU must find a way to defeat the Bruins, or the season could spiral out of control.
Despite the loss, there were a few positive performances from the Spartans. Those players can carry those individual successes into this Saturday’s game.
Which Spartans improved their stock entering the UCLA game? Let’s identify three players riding a high wave.
Quarterback Alessio Milivojevic
After the best performance of his young collegiate career, Milivojevic has to be feeling pretty good.
Milivojevic completed 6 of 7 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another. The MSU offensive line was getting beaten up, and starter Aidan Chiles took quite a few hits in the game, some of which he needed to come out for.
While we have not heard any indication that Chiles is anything less than fine, it has to be nice for the Spartan staff to know it has Milivojevic in its back pocket in case Chiles goes down or needs to be off the field for a few plays.
Offensive tackle Rustin Young
Young’s stock going up is not as much about his performance on Saturday, but rather the poor play of veteran Ashton Lepo.
Young only played six snaps but did not allow a single pressure, per Pro Football Focus. Lepo allowed four pressures and a sack at right tackle.
The Spartans should give Young more snaps at left tackle and leave Conner Moore at right moving forward. The offensive line will be better as a result.
Defensive end Jalen Thompson
The veteran defensive lineman finally had the breakout performance the team has needed from him all season.
Thompson made five tackles, two for loss, and recorded his first sack since November 4, 2023, also against Nebraska. He was dominant off the edge in the run game and as a pass-rusher.
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava is a talented scrambler, so Thompson must have another big performance to slow the star quarterback down.
