3 Spartans Improving Stock for MSU Before UCLA

Which Michigan State Spartans improved their stock last week and should keep it going against UCLA this week?

Carter Landis

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic looks to the sideline during the fourth quarter in the game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic looks to the sideline during the fourth quarter in the game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Michigan State Spartans are preparing for a Big Ten showdown against the UCLA Bruins. 

This game will not be easy for Jonathan Smith’s team, as UCLA is coming off a major upset victory over Penn State at home last Saturday. MSU hopes the Bruins do not bring that momentum to East Lansing. 

The Spartans are coming off a second consecutive loss, falling to Nebraska last weekend. MSU must find a way to defeat the Bruins, or the season could spiral out of control. 

Despite the loss, there were a few positive performances from the Spartans. Those players can carry those individual successes into this Saturday’s game. 

Which Spartans improved their stock entering the UCLA game? Let’s identify three players riding a high wave. 

Quarterback Alessio Milivojevic 

Alessio Milvojevi
Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) throws the ball during the first half of the game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

After the best performance of his young collegiate career, Milivojevic has to be feeling pretty good. 

Milivojevic completed 6 of 7 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another. The MSU offensive line was getting beaten up, and starter Aidan Chiles took quite a few hits in the game, some of which he needed to come out for. 

While we have not heard any indication that Chiles is anything less than fine, it has to be nice for the Spartan staff to know it has Milivojevic in its back pocket in case Chiles goes down or needs to be off the field for a few plays. 

Offensive tackle Rustin Young 

Rustin Youn
Michigan State offensive lineman Rustin Young, right, and Stanton Ramil work out during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Young’s stock going up is not as much about his performance on Saturday, but rather the poor play of veteran Ashton Lepo

Young only played six snaps but did not allow a single pressure, per Pro Football Focus. Lepo allowed four pressures and a sack at right tackle. 

The Spartans should give Young more snaps at left tackle and leave Conner Moore at right moving forward. The offensive line will be better as a result. 

Defensive end Jalen Thompson 

Jalen Thompso
Michigan State's Jalen Thompson, left, tackles Western Michigan's Jalen Buckley for a safety during the third quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The veteran defensive lineman finally had the breakout performance the team has needed from him all season. 

Thompson made five tackles, two for loss, and recorded his first sack since November 4, 2023, also against Nebraska. He was dominant off the edge in the run game and as a pass-rusher. 

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava is a talented scrambler, so Thompson must have another big performance to slow the star quarterback down.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

