Where Michigan State's Offensive Line Stands Right Now
It's not known yet which five offensive linemen will start for Michigan State next Friday against Western Michigan, but what is certain is that the Spartans will have lots of different combinations that they can put out there.
Tackles
"We've got them kind of static at tackle, but all really four guys are playing left and right (tackle)," MSU coach Jonathan Smith said on Monday. "Stanton (Ramil)'s pretty heavy left, but Connor (Moore), (Ashton) Lepo are getting both sides. Rustin (Young) in that mix."
Ramil might be the only starting offensive lineman for Michigan State that got a lot of playing time with the team last year, as he played in 11 games and started eight times at left tackle.
Lepo started all 12 games for the Spartans at right tackle but is still competing to keep his spot against Moore, who was an FCS All-American at Montana State last fall.
Young is also interesting, as he only played in one game last year and redshirted, but he was also a 247Sports Composite four-star recruit coming out of high school.
Guards
The guard situation will also be interesting for MSU this year. Michigan State's biggest loss there is former left guard Luke Newman, who was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft. Brandon Baldwin played the most snaps at the other guard spot during 2024 in what was his final year of eligibility.
What's also intriguing is that the Spartans had to absorb two season-ending injuries early in the year to Kristian Phillips and Gavin Broscious. Phillips got hurt in last year's season opener versus Florida Atlantic, and Broscious suffered his injury in Week 3 against Prairie View A&M while stepping in for Phillips.
In the portal, MSU was able to add Luka Vincic from Oregon State and Caleb Carter at that spot.
"(There are) four guys rotating through both sides of that with Broscious and (Phillips) and Luka and then Caleb," Smith said.
Centers
Center is another spot where the Spartans are going to see some new faces. Tanner Miller started all 12 games at that spot last year for MSU.
In the portal, Michigan State got a solid addition in Matt Gulbin. He spent most of his time at left guard for Wake Forest last year but did start one game at center and received honorable mention all-ACC honors.
MSU also has redshirt freshman Rakeem Johnson and redshirt sophomore Cooper Terpstra at that spot, as well.
"Rakeem's played some tackle; he's played center," Smith said. "He's got about 50/50 on the rep count there (between tackle and center), obviously with Matt. Terpstra has been at center a good amount and has had some good reps."
Stay up to date with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Smith's comments when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.