Where Michigan State's Offensive Line Stands Right Now

See what Jonathan Smith had to say about where Michigan State's offensive line stands with a bit more than a week before kickoff.

Jacob Cotsonika

Jim Michalczik
Jim Michalczik / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans On SI
It's not known yet which five offensive linemen will start for Michigan State next Friday against Western Michigan, but what is certain is that the Spartans will have lots of different combinations that they can put out there.

Tackles

Michigan State OT Stanton Rami
Michigan State offensive lineman Stanton Ramil, right, and Gavin Broscious work out during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We've got them kind of static at tackle, but all really four guys are playing left and right (tackle)," MSU coach Jonathan Smith said on Monday. "Stanton (Ramil)'s pretty heavy left, but Connor (Moore), (Ashton) Lepo are getting both sides. Rustin (Young) in that mix."

Ramil might be the only starting offensive lineman for Michigan State that got a lot of playing time with the team last year, as he played in 11 games and started eight times at left tackle.

Lepo started all 12 games for the Spartans at right tackle but is still competing to keep his spot against Moore, who was an FCS All-American at Montana State last fall.

Young is also interesting, as he only played in one game last year and redshirted, but he was also a 247Sports Composite four-star recruit coming out of high school.

Guards

Michigan State OG Kristian Phillip
Michigan State's Kristian Phillips runs an offensive line drill during the first day of football camp on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The guard situation will also be interesting for MSU this year. Michigan State's biggest loss there is former left guard Luke Newman, who was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft. Brandon Baldwin played the most snaps at the other guard spot during 2024 in what was his final year of eligibility.

What's also intriguing is that the Spartans had to absorb two season-ending injuries early in the year to Kristian Phillips and Gavin Broscious. Phillips got hurt in last year's season opener versus Florida Atlantic, and Broscious suffered his injury in Week 3 against Prairie View A&M while stepping in for Phillips.

In the portal, MSU was able to add Luka Vincic from Oregon State and Caleb Carter at that spot.

"(There are) four guys rotating through both sides of that with Broscious and (Phillips) and Luka and then Caleb," Smith said.

Centers

Michigan State OL Matt Gulbi
Sep 9, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (54) during the second quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Center is another spot where the Spartans are going to see some new faces. Tanner Miller started all 12 games at that spot last year for MSU.

In the portal, Michigan State got a solid addition in Matt Gulbin. He spent most of his time at left guard for Wake Forest last year but did start one game at center and received honorable mention all-ACC honors.

MSU also has redshirt freshman Rakeem Johnson and redshirt sophomore Cooper Terpstra at that spot, as well.

"Rakeem's played some tackle; he's played center," Smith said. "He's got about 50/50 on the rep count there (between tackle and center), obviously with Matt. Terpstra has been at center a good amount and has had some good reps."

Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.