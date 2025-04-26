BREAKING: MSU's Newman Selected in Sixth Round of NFL Draft
After a long wait, Michigan State football does have representation in this year's NFL Draft.
On Saturday, former Michigan State offensive lineman Luke Newman was selected by the Chicago Bears with the 195th overall pick, the 19th pick of the sixth round,
Newman spent one season in East Lansing, having transferred over from Holy Cross. He started at left guard in all 12 of the Spartans' contests last season and was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention.
Newman spent the previous four seasons at Holy Cross, where he was named a three-time All-Patriot League First Team honoree.
The one-year Spartan participated in Michigan State's Pro Day last month. He posted a 35-inch vertical jump and tallied 29 bench press reps (225 pounds).
“I feel like Michigan State did a very good job preparing me for that level,” Newman said following his showing. "I’ve gotten able to learn a lot, I’ve gotten to showcase who I am as a person, and not just a player. It’s really been challenging but very rewarding.”
Newman also played in this year's East-West Shrine Bowl, where he was able to show off his versatility.
"What I really thought was awesome about it was I got to play all three interior reps," he said. "Started out playing left guard, moved over to right guard, and at the end of the game, I got about 10 reps at center, so I got to showcase a lot of versatility."
Newman is a native of Bloomfield Hills. He will now be heading to Chicago, where he will play for first-year Bears head coach Ben Johnson.
Below is NFL analyst Lance Zierlein's evaluation of the prospect:
"Newman is a competitive zone-scheme guard with below-average power by NFL standards. He plays with adequate foot quickness to mirror his gaps but his lunging and wide hands need to be corrected. Holes in his technique will be exploited by NFL talent and he might not have enough runway to get them corrected with more coaching."
As of now, Newman is just the second Spartan to have finished their collegiate career with Michigan State to be selected in the NFL Draft. The Spartans' only representative last year was Nick Samac.
