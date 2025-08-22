One MSU Position Group Could Be Battling After Week 1
Kickoff for the 2025 season at Michigan State is just one week away. Despite that and fall camp now being over, some spots on the depth chart are not firmly locked in just yet.
One position group in particular where there are a lot of unknowns for Michigan State is corner. The Spartans lost both of their starting primary outside cornerbacks from last season, Charles Brantley and Ed Woods, and carry on a lot of new faces at the position this year.
Coach Jonathan Smith met with each player in the group on Tuesday to let them know where they stand in the battle for playing time, but it does not appear like there is a clear top two yet.
"That's just for currently, right?" Smith said Monday. "It's going to be a long season. We're into a lot of guys. I do see us at corner, probably will be playing more than just two (players)."
Smith also said the competiton will likely bleed into the season a bit.
"I think the competition in that group and probably a couple others will continue through Game 1 (against Western Michigan), Game 2 (versus Boston College), and we'll rotate to get guys in," Smith said.
"Obviously, execution in the game is going to be a great way to evaluate the ability. Be in the right spot, contest that corner and make plays, get guys on the ground, tackle, and games will be great for evaluation that way."
Top Candidates at CB
Joshua Eaton
The former Oklahoma Sooner and Texas State Bobcat has been identified as a guy that could be a difference-maker for the Spartans this season out of the transfer portal.
Last year at Texas State, across 12 starts, Eaton only allowed 15 catches on 36 targets for 225 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. In a game against Arizona State, which won the Big 12 and made the CFP Quarterfinals, Eaton only allowed two catches for 38 yards.
Chance Rucker
Rucker is a potential breakout candidate for the Spartans, as he started eight games back in 2023 as a true freshman, but suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2 of last season against Maryland.
Now in his third total season as a Spartan, Rucker will look to earn a starting job again and continue to contribute to the team's defensive backfield.
Malcolm Bell
Bell is another transfer portal addition that brings plenty of experience over to East Lansing. The fifth-year senior appeared in 33 total games and made 20 starts across his career at UConn.
Pro Football Focus gave Bell a really solid coverage grade of 77.6 last year, as well (average is 60.0). Nick Marsh also named Bell on Monday as the corner that gives him the most trouble in practice.
