Why MSU's Smith Doesn't Lead Team Out of the Tunnel
Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith is a man of tradition, and he values the history of Michigan State, its athletic programs and those who came before him.
But as anyone does, he does some things his own way.
One way Smith strays a bit from the path of former Michigan State coaches is that he doesn't lead his team out of the Spartan Stadium tunnel. It was a longstanding tradition, but Smith has his reasons, and they're quite valid.
"We want to be player-led around the place," Smith said. "We talk about it, and captains being out in front. I'm sure there's some of me too -- just safety, right? I'm not a great athlete anymore, never could really run that well. (Don't want to get) trampled over from behind. No, but I've always believed in the player-led piece and just captains up front. You see our strength coach a part of that as well, the amount of time that guy spends with them. That's how we've done it."
Smith has familiarity with Michigan State now
Smith is, of course, now familiar with what Michigan State football means and the traditions it is built on now that he has a year under his belt with the program.
"There's some similarities (between last year and this year), to be honest with you," Smith said. "There's an excitement, a buzz, all of that. School's starting, starting at home, there's some similarities there. I do think going into Year 2, you're (more) familiar with that feeling. The Spartan Walk and what it goes through. Obviously, more familiar with the current team than we were just because we've had more time with them."
Fans are hoping Smith's regime is the one that turns things around for Michigan State football, as the program hasn't had a winning season since 2021. The expectation is that they make a bowl game this season, and anything short of that would be a failure.
The mission begins Friday at 7 p.m. when the Spartans host Western Michigan. Smith might not lead his team out of the tunnel, but you can be certain he's going to be fully invested in earning a Week 1 victory.
