After two disappointing seasons under Jonathan Smith, Pat Fitzgerald was hired as the new head coach of Michigan State and is widely viewed as a culture-changing leader for the program.

Since taking over, Fitzgerald has done a strong job retaining the 2026 recruiting class that originally committed under Smith. He also successfully held off the Penn State Nittany Lions to keep four-star wide receiver Samson Gash in the class.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a timeout in the first half of the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Fitzgerald has turned his attention to the 2027 recruiting class. After landing three-star quarterback Eli Stumpf from Ohio, Michigan State added another key piece with the commitment of in-state offensive lineman Jack Carlson.

Jack Carlson Commits to MSU

Offensive lineman Jack Carlson of Brighton warms up before a season-opening football game against Dexter on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 at Brighton. | Bill Khan/Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carlson becomes the fourth player in Michigan State’s 2027 class and is currently the highest-ranked commit. Although he is rated as a three-star prospect, Carlson is ranked No. 492 nationally and the No. 33 offensive tackle in the class, according to On3.

Carlson spoke with Allen Trieu of On3 about his decision and emphasized the strong relationships he built with the coaching staff.

“The amount of love and support I’ve received from the Michigan State staff has been overwhelming,” Carlson said. “I sincerely believe that these guys will make MSU great. The people at Michigan State make the place special, and they’ve made East Lansing feel like home.”

Offensive Line Outlook for Michigan State

Michigan State football head coach Pat Fitzgerald cheers on during the second half against Duke at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The offensive line has been a consistent issue for Michigan State in recent years and was a major priority for Fitzgerald and his staff.

Both projected starting offensive tackles, Ben Murawski and Conner Moore, are entering their final seasons of eligibility. That makes building depth and developing future starters a key focus for the program.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a timeout in the first half of the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since his arrival, Fitzgerald has emphasized building the roster through high school recruiting rather than relying heavily on the transfer portal.

Carlson was a priority target for Fitzgerald and offensive line coach Nick Tabacca. He becomes the second offensive lineman in the 2027 class to commit, joining fellow in-state prospect Grant Adolf, who committed earlier this year.

From left, Michigan State's Rustin Young, Kristian Phillips, and Gavin Broscious listen to coaches during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State also has several current players who could contribute to the future of the offensive line. Robert Wright Jr., a transfer from Georgia Southern, did not commit a penalty during the 2025 season and provided immediate depth. He also has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Additionally, Rustin Young showed promise after stepping in due to injuries last season. He started multiple games and held his own, giving the Spartans another potential piece for the future.

Brighton offensive lineman Jack Carlson prepares for the next play during a season-opening football game against Dexter on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. | Bill Khan/Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail under Pat Fitzgerald, particularly along the offensive line. The addition of Jack Carlson strengthens the foundation for the 2027 class and reflects the program’s focus on long-term development.

If Fitzgerald can continue to secure key recruits and develop depth in the trenches, the Spartans could see significant improvement in the coming seasons.