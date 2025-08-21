What Will Jordan Scott Provide MSU in 2025?
The Michigan State Spartans are looking for dynamic playmaking for their guard and forward spots during the 2025-26 season.
Tom Izzo lost Jase Richardson, Tre Holloman and Jaden Akins this offseason and did not revamp the roster as a result. Izzo, a known skeptic of the transfer portal, did not pursue players out of it very aggressively.
He did add Samford guard Trey Fort, and the experienced shooter is likely to slot in as a starter. Miami’s Divine Ugochukwu is expected to spell Jeremy Fears Jr. as the backup point guard.
Florida Atlantic transfer Kaleb Glenn was expected to have a major role this upcoming season, but a torn patellar tendon dashed those hopes.
Behind those players, MSU does not have much depth. The Spartans prided themselves on their depth last season, but that may not be the case in the 2025-26 season.
Because of that lack of depth, will Izzo feel inclined to play freshman Jordan Scott big minutes?
The outlook for Jordan Scott
Scott, a four-star from Reston, Virginia, made up one half of the Spartans’ two-man 2025 class, alongside highly regarded four-star forward Cam Ward. Ward’s role as a likely immediate contributor has been defined, but Scott’s has not.
Scott is a unique player at 6-foot-7 and 185 pounds. He has the height to play small forward, but also has the skill set to play guard in bigger lineups.
247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein offered this scouting report of Scott:
“Scott is a big wing with versatile potential on both ends of the floor. In addition to his positional size, he's a very active wing rebounder, has good defensive metrics, a developing shooting stroke from behind the three-point line, a good feel for the game, and an understanding of how to play within the team concept.”
Izzo has always liked playing as many players as possible, and he may feel like Scott should have a role during his freshman season. He is the type of versatile player who can offer match-up advantages on both sides of the floor.
However, he may also want Scott to earn his role away from the floor so he can be ready later on.
How Scott progresses this offseason will tell us what his role will be in his first year in East Lansing.
You can keep up with all of our Michigan State basketball content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to tell us your thoughts on Jordan Scott when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.