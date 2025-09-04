Michigan State Hosted Potential 2026 Target
The Michigan State Spartans have been able to recruit heavily from the class of 2026, which is the recruiting class that is currently up to bat right now, while other classes such as the 2027 recruiting class, are up next and on deck. But the Spartans still have some of their attention set on the current cycle.
They have landed a total of 22 commitments in the 2026 class, which is more than the majority of teams have landed, as they have been able to land multiple different prospects from all over the country, which is the most impressive factor, as they have dipped into multiple different states and been able to find success in them.
The Spartans recently started their 2025 football season on Friday when they took on the Western Michigan Broncos. Michigan State was expected to win the game, and that is exactly what happened, as it walked away with the season-opening victory, starting its mission to end its bowl drought on the right foot.
The Spartans are still looking to add to their 2026 recruiting class. Not only are they evaluating prospects, but they are making an effort to get these prospects on campus.
The Spartans had the opportunity to host an underrated 2026 prospect last week who hasn't received the attention he probably deserves. And it's clear that Michigan State has interest, as it wouldn't have invited him if it didn't.
Michigan State Hosts New Potential 2026 Target
Joshua Hammonds, an in-state edge rusher, visited the Spartans' season opener on Friday. He plays for Birmingham Groves High School and has one offer, which is from Yale. If the Spartans choose to extend him an offer of their own, they will be in great shape to possibly land him as this is one of the more intriguing situations that has been brought to light as they keep searching to add prospects in the 2026 class before the December Signing Day.
Hammonds posted 58 tackles, 22 for loss, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pick-six for Birmingham Groves last season.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football information when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.