Why MSU vs. Boston College Should Be Intriguing for Recruits
The Michigan State Spartans are set to become one of the more intriguing programs in the Big Ten as the could be on the rise at this rate as long as they could continue doing exactly what they're doing. There are some things that need to be fixed; however, getting started off in the way that they did isn't exactly the worst thing that could've happened, as it wasn't perfect, but a win is still a win.
The Spartans played their very first game on Friday night as they took on Western Michigan, a game that took place when a lot of prospects were playing their own high school games, which is an unfortunate battle that the Spartans had to take on when it comes to the recruiting scene; however, they did their job and were able to show those recruits who were in attendance what Michigan State football is all about.
The Spartans took the field and walked away with a 23-6 victory over Western Michigan, although they were expected to put more points on the board. However, they did exactly what you could hope for, which is win a football game.
While this game was a huge win. It wasn't very intriguing when it came to watching, especially for high school recruits who had the opportunity to watch many different games that were even more enticing, including some of the other games on Friday night, as they had the chance to watch Colorado vs. Georgia Tech, as well as long list of entertaining matchups on Saturday.
In other words, the game wasn't very appealing, but the next game should be far more intriguing for prospects, as the Spartans are set to take on the Boston College Eagles.
This game should appeal to prospects, as this is a key matchup that will show exactly where the Spartans stand, as they will be taking on a solid program that could easily make or break exactly what Michigan State is looking to accomplish this season. If Spartan football is truly back, this should be a game that they win. If they were to win this game and avenge last year's loss to the Eagles, they would be put in a great position and could end up hosting many different names that are worth noting down the road.
