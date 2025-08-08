Looking at Michigan State Basketball's Official Visit Slate
The Michigan State Spartans have done a great job when it comes to recruiting the basketball field. They have already landed a commitment in the 2026 class and are hopeful to land more as they line up official visits.
As of right now, the Spartans have scheduled five official visits, including one from their commit, Carlos Medlock Jr. The Spartans have a prestigious basketball name, which makes them an intriguing destination against their competition.
Here are the names, aside from Medlock, of the players that are set to visit the Spartans officially:
F Julius Avent (Bergen Catholic in New Jersey) - Aug. 30.
Avent is one of the better power forwards in the nation and is currently rated inside the top 100. He is one of the better players in the state of New Jersey, which is a hot spot for the most elite players in the nation. He is ranked as the third-best player in the state and the 12th-best power forward, per 247Sports Composite.
Avent has been offered by many different schools, including Providence, Penn State, Xavier and many other schools that he is set to visit.
Those schools, as well as Michigan State, make up his top five.
SG Jasiah Jervis (Archbishop Stepinac in New York) - Sept. 5
Another talented prospect, as he is one of the better players in the nation. Jervis holds offers from many different programs due to him being one of the better players in the nation. He has only set one visit thus far, and that visit will be to the Spartans on Sept. 5.
He has been ranked as the 60th-best player in the nation, the seventh shooting guard, and the fourth-best player in the state, according to 247Sports.
F Quinn Costello (The Newman School in New York) - Sept. 5
Costello is one of the better players in the nation and is one of the better players in the state of New York. He continues to impress more and more, which makes him one of the fast-rising prospects. He is visiting the same day as Jervis, which makes that arguably the most important visit date.
F Jalyn Collingwood (Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C.) - Oct. 3
Collingwood is set to visit in the spooky month of October. It may be spooky season, but there isn't nothing spooky about getting him on campus. He is visiting Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Ohio State and Mississippi State.
