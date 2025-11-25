MSU Basketball’s Recruiting Class Sits Comfortably in Recent Rankings
Michigan State basketball now has four recruits coming to East Lansing from the 2026 high school class. Ethan Taylor, Jasiah Jervis, Carlos Medlock, and Julius Avent.
Of the three biggest college basketball recruiting sites, 247Sports, On3, and ESPN, Michigan State ranks in the top three on 247Sports and ESPN, and sixth on On3.
ESPN has recently updated its team recruiting rankings and has now placed MSU as number two behind Missouri, who have three ESPN top 100 recruits.
All four recruits Michigan State has signed: Ethan Taylor, Jasiah Jervis, Carlos Medlock, and Julius Avent. All are rated as four stars and ranked in the top 100. Taylor is the highest ranked at number 32. Followed behind him are Jervais at 50, Avent at 70, and Medlock at 89.
ESPN’s National Recruiting Director Paul Biancardi and recruiting insider Jeff Borzello had this to say about the Michigan State recruiting class and about each player.
“After not landing a top-25 recruiting class in the last cycle, Tom Izzo bounced back strongly -- and the Spartans leave the signing period at No. 2 overall.”
Ethan Taylor
The headliner is now Taylor, who announced his commitment during the period. He runs the floor well and should be a plus-player defensively right off the bat.”
Jasiah Jervis
Jervis established himself early as a priority for the Spartans. The New York native is a terrific offensive player who had a strong summer and will bring an attack-minded skill set to East Lansing.”
Julius Avent
Avent is another Northeast recruit and should fit the Michigan State archetype in the frontcourt -- he's long and doesn't shy away from contact.
Carlos Medlock
“Medlock is an in-state product who now plays at Link Academy (Missouri) and is the son of former Eastern Michigan star guard Carlos Medlock. He's under 6-foot but is adept at beating defenders off the bounce and getting into playmaking positions.”
Biancardi has also listed each team's most important recruit, and for Michigan State it was Jasiah Jervis.
“He scores the ball from anywhere with efficiency. He is not afraid of defense and will guard on the perimeter, work to get over screens and rebound down. He is one of the best two-way scoring guards in the class and brings to mind former Spartan turned Milwaukee Buck Gary Harris.”
Michigan State has had a great start to the 2025-2026 season as they are now 5-0 and will travel to Fort Myers to play both Eastern and North Carolina this week. Depending on who comes back for next season, Michigan State could be one of the favorites to win Izzo his second national championship with this recruiting class.
