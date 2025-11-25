Spartan Nation

MSU Basketball’s Recruiting Class Sits Comfortably in Recent Rankings

Michigan State basketball is not only winning on the court, but also off of it

Luke Joseph

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo yells to his players during a game against the Detroit Mercy Titans at the Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo yells to his players during a game against the Detroit Mercy Titans at the Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI
In this story:

Michigan State basketball now has four recruits coming to East Lansing from the 2026 high school class. Ethan Taylor, Jasiah Jervis, Carlos Medlock, and Julius Avent.

Of the three biggest college basketball recruiting sites, 247Sports, On3, and ESPN, Michigan State ranks in the top three on 247Sports and ESPN, and sixth on On3.

ESPN has recently updated its team recruiting rankings and has now placed MSU as number two behind Missouri, who have three ESPN top 100 recruits.

All four recruits Michigan State has signed: Ethan Taylor, Jasiah Jervis, Carlos Medlock, and Julius Avent. All are rated as four stars and ranked in the top 100. Taylor is the highest ranked at number 32. Followed behind him are Jervais at 50, Avent at 70, and Medlock at 89.

ESPN’s National Recruiting Director Paul Biancardi and recruiting insider Jeff Borzello had this to say about the Michigan State recruiting class and about each player.

“After not landing a top-25 recruiting class in the last cycle, Tom Izzo bounced back strongly -- and the Spartans leave the signing period at No. 2 overall.”

Ethan Taylor 

The headliner is now Taylor, who announced his commitment during the period. He runs the floor well and should be a plus-player defensively right off the bat.”

Jasiah Jervis

Jervis established himself early as a priority for the Spartans. The New York native is a terrific offensive player who had a strong summer and will bring an attack-minded skill set to East Lansing.”

Stepinac High School basketball star Jasiah Jervis unveils a Michigan State University t-shirt as he announces which college he will be attending and playing basketball at during a ceremony at Stepinac High School in White Plains Nov. 5, 2025. With Jasiah was his mother Falana, his father Rhodes, and brother Jafari. / Seth Harrison/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Julius Avent

Avent is another Northeast recruit and should fit the Michigan State archetype in the frontcourt -- he's long and doesn't shy away from contact.

Carlos Medlock

East Lansing's JL Branson, left, guards Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. during the third quarter in the Division 1 state final on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Medlock is an in-state product who now plays at Link Academy (Missouri) and is the son of former Eastern Michigan star guard Carlos Medlock. He's under 6-foot but is adept at beating defenders off the bounce and getting into playmaking positions.”

Biancardi has also listed each team's most important recruit, and for Michigan State it was Jasiah Jervis. 

“He scores the ball from anywhere with efficiency. He is not afraid of defense and will guard on the perimeter, work to get over screens and rebound down. He is one of the best two-way scoring guards in the class and brings to mind former Spartan turned Milwaukee Buck Gary Harris.”

Michigan State has had a great start to the 2025-2026 season as they are now 5-0 and will travel to Fort Myers to play both Eastern and North Carolina this week. Depending on who comes back for next season, Michigan State could be one of the favorites to win Izzo his second national championship with this recruiting class.

Nov 21, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jesse McCulloch (35) gets fouled under the basket during the second half against the Detroit Mercy Titans at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images / Dale Young-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's top-performing offensive players per PFF when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Luke Joseph
LUKE JOSEPH