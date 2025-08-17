The Outlook for This MSU Freshman OL
Jonathan Smith and the Michigan State Spartans did a nice job compiling the 2025 high school recruiting class.
While the class did not earn high national ranks, Smith and his staff identified culture fits and players they felt they could develop into major contributors. There were plenty of diamonds in the rough in the national landscape, and the Spartans found them.
MSU knew it needed to find players to help build the trenches, so identifying offensive line talent was imperative. Jim Michalczik has always done a good job developing offensive linemen into high-level football players.
He will look to do the same for three-star Justin Bell, who joined the Spartans out of Dakota High School in Macomb, Mich. He reunites with his former high school teammate, linebacker DiMari Malone.
Bell is an incredibly intriguing offensive line prospect due to his size and potential. What will he bring to this Spartan squad?
The outlook for Bell
Probably not much during his freshman season, but Smith and Michalczik did not recruit Bell to be a short-term fix for an offensive line that needed serious help.
Bell was the No. 84 overall offensive tackle and the No. 19 overall player in the state of Michigan, per 247Sports. He was unranked nationally.
At 6-foot-6 and 307 pounds, Bell already has the size to be a Division I offensive tackle. His technique and functional strength need work, but he is the exact type of lineman Michalczik wanted to get his hands on.
The Spartans’ current offensive tackle group features expected starters Stanton Ramil and Conner Moore, while players like Rustin Young and Ashton Lepo fill in behind them.
It will be tough for Bell to see any playing time this season with how deep the offensive line group has become, but he can use this season to add strength and learn Michalczik’s scheme.
It may be a step too far to call him the next Jack Conklin, but why can’t Bell be an overlooked player who develops into a high-level tackle in the Big Ten?
With such an effective coaching staff in place and the physical profile to grow into, it would not be surprising to see Bell reach his ceiling in the next few years. We will see.
