The Outlook for This MSU Defensive Freshman
The Michigan State Spartans sought linebacker help in their 2025 class.
Not only did they find a potential star in four-star (per 247Sports and On3) DeJae White, they also found a hidden gem in Dakota High School’s DiMari Malone.
Malone, a Macomb, Michigan, native, was one of the first players to commit to Jonathan Smith and Joe Rossi in the 2025 class. He is an underrated linebacker from the Mitten State and should eventually be a solid contributor to this Spartan team.
Malone was the No. 897 player in the country, according to 247Sports Composite. While his online ranking may not blow anyone away, the staff quickly identified Malone as a player they wanted in East Lansing.
Malone totaled 108 tackles, 12 for loss, two sacks, 10 passes broken up, three forced fumbles and three interceptions in high school. His versatility was one of the most intriguing reasons Smith and the Spartans added him to the 2025 class.
Malone also had an offer from the Illinois Fighting Illini but decided to remain committed to the Spartans. He had multiple Big Ten offers, but the talented linebacker stayed a Spartan throughout the recruiting process.
What will Malone do for the Spartans in his rookie season?
The outlook for DiMari Malone
MSU added experienced linebackers through the transfer portal this offseason, including BYU’s Aisea Moa, a player who may challenge Malone’s spot on the depth chart. As a freshman, it may be difficult to see the field during his first season at MSU.
Malone is a talented player. He is speedy and athletic, and the Spartans should eventually be able to use him in multiple different ways.
That may take at least a year, as Smith will want to play his more experienced linebackers. Jordan Hall, Wayne Matthews III, Darius Snow and several others will be on the field much more than Malone during his freshman season.
However, Malone can use this year to learn and develop behind a crop of talented and cerebral players. As he creates functional strength at the Division I level, Malone should develop confidence as a potential contributor at the collegiate level.
MSU found a potential gem in Malone, and they can afford to be patient with his development while he learns how to compete at the D-1 level.
Do the Spartans have another potential star linebacker?
