EXCLUSIVE: Four-Star QB Kayd Coffman Reassures MSU Commitment
The Michigan State Spartans have been on an uphill climb when it comes to the recruiting world. They have been making noise in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have landed the majority of their commitments in the month of June.
Just because a large majority of their class committed in June, doesn't mean the Spartans didn't have some stars committed prior to the eventful month. One of their biggest commits and arguably their most important commit is Kayd Coffman, a four-star quarterback who committed to the Spartans in February.
Coffman is an in-state prospect. He currently resides in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and attends East Kentwood High School. The standout QB holds offers from many schools, including the Cincinnati Bearcats, Duke Blue Devils, Ole Miss Rebels and the Michigan State Spartans, who would luckily land his commitment.
Coffman caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail where his head is at with his commitment to the Spartans and more.
"It means a lot to me in ways that I can’t really put to words," the talented prospect said of his commitment. "Knowing that I get to join this team and get to work."
Coffman's recruitment as a whole has been going well. He details what he has been doing as of late.
"It’s been just normal lots of time spent on campus and been spending lots of time with the team," he said.
Visiting other places is always open to commits, as some will look to reassure their commitment, while others will remain committed and lock it down instantly. With many schools looking to flip the talented prospect, he explains whether he will be visiting other programs or not.
"I will not be visiting anywhere. I’m going to be a Spartan. No need to visit other places," Coffman said.
The Spartan commit discussed what is next for him following his official visit that will begin on Friday.
"Grinding, making sure I get me and my team ready to have a great season this fall," he said.
Coffman left a message for the fans.
"We are on the climb. Trust it."
The Michigan State Spartans will be getting a huge player out of the Spartan QB commit. He will likely be one of the better QBs when this class is all over with. He will have the chance to have a huge role early, and the in-state prospect will work towards that goal.
