What Will 2025 Bring for Former MSU RB Kenneth Walker?
There may not be a more well-loved one-year wonder among Michigan State fans than former running back Kenneth Walker III.
The former Wake Forest running back spent one season in East Lansing, delivering the Spartans' best season in a decade. He carried the ball 263 times for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns, also catching 13 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.
He parlayed that success into a second-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks and became their lead back immediately.
In three seasons in Seattle, Walker has rushed 600 times for 2,528 yards and 24 touchdowns. He has gotten more involved in the passing game in the NFL, catching 102 passes for 723 yards and two touchdowns.
Walker has struggled to stay healthy in his NFL career, missing six games last season with an ankle injury. As long as he stays on the field, he is one of the best running backs in the league, but health has been a major X factor.
Walker appears healthy heading into training camp, which should lead to his best season since his rookie campaign. Zach Charbonnet has been a solid backup to Walker, but the team will not need to rely on him as much with Walker on the field.
The Seahawks hired Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator after the Ryan Grubb experiment did not work. Kubiak helped the New Orleans Saints have a fine offensive season, leading to Alvin Kamara's career-best season.
Walker has a chance to have a major season in Kubiak’s running back-friendly offense, so he should be an appealing fantasy football option again.
Seattle also moved on from Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Noah Fant this offseason, so Mike MacDonald will want to rely on a familiar face while other offensive players get familiar with the system.
Walker will likely be the face of the Seahawks’ offense this upcoming season, so he should be in for a big statistical year.
MSU fans loved watching Walker tote the rock for the Green and White, and although he has put up numbers against the Detroit Lions, they still love him.
Fans should also enjoy watching him have a career year in 2025.
