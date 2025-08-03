Why Khalil Terry's Decommitment from MSU Isn't Harmful
The Michigan State Spartans have done a great job recruiting the 2026 class, which has allowed them to put their focus into the 2027 recruiting class more, which, if you ask anyone, is a huge deal. They already had a commitment in the 2027 class but now are back to square one.
The player was Khalil Terry, one of the better safety prospects in the class. He was committed to the Spartans for a long time before announcing he would be backing off his decision. Terry detailed his decision to back out of his commitment.
"We feel it is in my best interest to open up my recruitment and take a look at all of my options," he had posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, back in June. "I only get one shot at this, so I want to make sure I'm making the right decision for the long term. Once again, I want to thank Coach (Jonathan) Smith, Coach KB (Keith Bhonapha) and Coach Adams. I will release a Top 7 in the coming weeks."
It was evident that a former Spartans coach's departure played a large role in the decision. Former Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin had been recruiting Terry while in East Lansing, and the two had grown close. But after one season with his alma mater, he would decide to head back to UCLA, where he had coached during a previous stint.
"Obviously, I was committed to Michigan State and Coach Meat (Demetrice Martin) was my lead recruiter, so there’s a real relationship with him," Terry had told Michigan State Spartans On SI. "I look forward to continuing to build with him and Coach (Gabe) Lynn (UCLA safeties coach) as well," Terry said. "Coach Meat was really one of the first to believe in me and I appreciate him for that. Coach Lynn is my position coach, so it’s important for us to build a relationship."
While this is something that could be viewed as bad, let's look at the positives. Yes, Terry decommitted, which stings for Michigan State, but let's look at the timeline in which the decision was made.
Terry committed to the Spartans early on and decommitted almost a year before the major decisions in the class will be made. This is great for both Terry and Michigan State as both parties can move on without much harm being done.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.