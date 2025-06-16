BREAKING: Four-Star S Decommits From Michigan State
Michigan State football has lost its lone commit from the class of 2027.
On Sunday night, class of 2027 four-star safety Khalil Terry announced on social media that he has decommited from the Spartans.
This news doesn't come as much of a surprise. Terry committed very early on, and one of the main factors that had intrigued him was former Michigan State cornerbacks coach, Demetrice Martin, who is now at UCLA.
The two had established a close bond, and it has carried over, as UCLA offered Terry back in January.
Terry wrote the following in his decommitment post:
"First and foremost, I'd like to thank the Michigan State football program for having faith in me early in the recruiting process. I never imagined that I'd be in the position that I'm in now. With so many options, and after discussing it with my family, I have decided to de-commit from Michigan State.
"We feel it is in my best interest to open up my recruitment and take a look at all of my options. I only get one shot at this, so I want to make sure I'm making the right decision for the long term. Once again, I want to thank Coach (Jonathan) Smith, Coach KB (Keith Bhonapha) and Coach Adams. I will release a Top 7 in the coming weeks."
Terry, who plays for Tustin High School in California, is ranked the No. 19 class of 2027 recruit in California and the No. 21 safety in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Terry back in April:
"Terry is hybrid safety who can cover and plays a physical game. He’s a smart, instinctive defensive back and is always around the ball. He’s a high football IQ player and looks to be 2-3 steps ahead of everyone else on the field. Was timed at 20.3 MPH on the Catapult GPS in a game last season and plays with pace and suddenness.
"He’s a physical player, tackles well in space and will get downhill in a hurry to make a big hit. He anticipates routes, can bait a quarterback and shows good cover skills for a safety. He’s one of the more complete safeties in the region and has all the tools to be an early impact player at the next level."
Stay up to date with all Michigan State recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and please to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can also find our content on X (Twitter) @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.