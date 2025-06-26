EXCLUSIVE: Former MSU Commit Khalil Terry Talks Demetrice Martin, More
The Michigan State Spartans have been dominating in the 2026 recruiting class as of recent. They were sitting in a great spot with the 2027 recruiting class as well with a huge commit in the class before he would announce that he was decommitting from the Spartans.
Former Michigan State four-star safety Khalil Terry decommitted from the Spartans earlier this month.
"First and foremost, I'd like to thank the Michigan State football program for having faith in me early in the recruiting process," his announcement read. "I never imagined that I'd be in the position that I'm in now. With so many options, and after discussing it with my family, I have decided to de-commit from Michigan State.
"We feel it is in my best interest to open up my recruitment and take a look at all of my options. I only get one shot at this, so I want to make sure I'm making the right decision for the long term. Once again, I want to thank Coach (Jonathan) Smith, Coach KB (Keith Bhonapha) and Coach Adams. I will release a Top 7 in the coming weeks."
The former Spartan commit recently caught up with me and gave me some major details that may link him to a valid reason of why he is tracking towards a specific schools and pulling away from the Spartans following his decommitment.
"Obviously, I was committed to Michigan State and Coach Meat (Demetrice Martin) was my lead recruiter, so there’s a real relationship with him," Terry said.
Martin, of course, coached cornerbacks at Michigan State before leaving for UCLA, where he now serves as its secondary coach, his second stint with the program. The Bruins offered Terry in January.
"I look forward to continuing to build with him and Coach (Gabe) Lynn (UCLA safeties coach) as well," Terry said. "Coach Meat was really one of the first to believe in me and I appreciate him for that. Coach Lynn is my position coach, so it’s important for us to build a relationship."
There have been many schools that have been targeting the prospect since his de-commitment. He names the schools that have started to stand out.
"It’s been a bit more than I expected," Te. I like UCLA, USC, UNC, Nebraska, Ohio State, Auburn, Washington, and Miami. More than anything, I’ve established relationships with my position coaches at the schools that are recruiting me."
