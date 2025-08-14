Falcons Coach Empathizes with Former Spartan QB Cousins' Unideal Situation
Kirk Cousins' time with the Atlanta Falcons has been less than ideal.
When he first came on board, he was tasked with leading a new offense while coming off a significant injury he had suffered in his final season with the Minnesota Vikings. And by the end, he found himself in a backup role as then-rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had replaced him as the starter.
This offseason, Cousins had met with Falcons management and had expressed that he wanted to be at a place where he would start, a desire that isn't shocking for a veteran quarterback, let alone any quarterback for that matter.
Many had speculated that a trade would take place by OTAs, but here we are in training camp, and Cousins is still an Atlanta Falcon, expected to continue to be a backup to the young Penix.
Raheem Morris empathizes with Kirk Cousins
Falcons coach Raheem Morris has been praiseful of Cousins' professionalism since he first arrived in Atlanta, and that respect has only been sustained as the veteran quarterback continues to navigate his role with class.
"I really love where he’s (Cousins) at from a communication standpoint with Mike (Penix), from his coaches," Morris said on Wednesday. “I really love where he’s at from a communication standpoint with us, and it’s one of the things that you just can’t give him enough credit for.
"I knew, obviously, the swirling winds of the bad human of every person that comes out, he’s not that and those are the things that I was really confident in when I knew he can be here and be doing everything he needs to get done."
Cousins' wish to be a have a better opportunity isn't something Morris holds against him. He gets it.
"Again, I don’t blame him for wanting to go somewhere else and try to start. Like, I do too, right? It is what it is, that’s not his fault. I think it’s about the explanation of us being absolutely upfront and personal with him, and we’ve got the best results from him.”
Cousins and Penix did not play in Atlanta's first preseason game. Morris said on Tuesday that Penix will not take the field in the team's next preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Friday and that Cousins likely won't either.
The Falcons will be looking to bounce back from an 8-9 2024-25 season and end a seven-year playoff drought.
