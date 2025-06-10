Spartan Legend Cousins on Where He Stands With Falcons
Michigan State legend Kirk Cousins was where many hadn't anticipated him being on June 10: practicing at the Atlanta Falcons' mandatory minicamp.
It's been a long offseason of speculation. Cousins, who had been benched late last season for Michael Penix Jr., expressed his wanting to be with an organization where he would be QB1 when he met with Falcons owner Arthur Blank back in March.
As of June 10, no trade has been made, and Cousins is still with the team.
He addressed reporters at minicamp on Tuesday and gave some insight into his situation.
"Obviously, you'd love to play, but I'm not going to dwell on things that aren't reality," Cousins said. "In terms of -- that's not the situation I'm in. So, it's better spent to be focused on the situation I'm in and controlling what you can control. And I think that's the right mindset to have.
" ... Certainly, there were conversations in January, February, March and even April, but we're moving forward now, I think timeline-wise."
Cousins, being the class act he is, knows that when you're suited up, you're playing for the team. And you have to do what's in your power to help your team win.
"I think right now, it's about the situation I'm in and being the best I can, and hopefully, in February, we, as an organization, are holding up the Lombardi Trophy, and how we do that -- it's just more important as a team we do that some way, somehow," he said.
"So, that's where the focus has to be, that we, as an organization, win a championship, and each one of us, individually, has to do our part in that to get there."
Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with Atlanta last offseason after spending six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. It would seem that he will be spending a second season in Atlanta -- or at least part of a season.
Cousins is familiar with the experience of taking over as a young quarterback. He does what he can to help the young Penix, who is entering his second season in the NFL.
"Michael is going to do great," Cousins said. "He is going to have a great career. He is off to a great start, and he has all of the tangibles and intangibles that you need to be successful. I am just here to support him as he needs it.
"But I also don't need to be in his ear so much that I am another weight, another voice. I just want to be able to support as I can, and he knows that."
