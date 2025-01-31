REPORT: Electric WR Talks Michigan State Offer
2026 wide receiver Kortez Rupert is the No. 118 prospect at his position in the class, per 247Sports.
The East St. Louis (Illinois) product was recently offered by Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins. Rupert announced the offer on social media last week.
The 6-foot-1, 155-pound wide receiver has plenty of room to grow, but his tools are already attention-grabbing. He is a burner with elite track speed to go with smooth route-running. That kind of vertical threat would play good in the Spartans' offense under Coach Jonathan Smith.
A speedy wide receiver can scare defenses into playing two high safeties, which opens up everything from the medium to short-range pass game and the rushing attack as a whole. Whether or not Rupert is that level of fast is to be seen, but one likes his potential from the tape.
He recently told SpartanMag that he was excited to get the offer from the Spartans after being in contact with the program for the past few months.
"So it was a relief to finally get offered. It shows my hard work is paying off," Rupert said.
He told the publication that he was supposed to attend the recent junior day event, attended by numerous recruits of all standings and full of offers, but it "didn't work out."
“I’m going to visit there in the spring and will more than likely take an official visit in June," he said.
The official visit cycle will be crucial for the Spartans, who built a strong foundation with the 2026 class in Smith's first recruiting cycle in 2024. Michigan State's ability to focus on the 2025 class as well as nurturing ties with the 2026'ers was impressive, especially when one considers it was this staff's first year settling into the rhythm of a whole new region and strategy for recruiting.
As for what Rupert wants in a program, it is, among many things, about scheme fit. With how he described it, it is clear he wants an offense that suits his physical gifts.
“I want to be in an offense that’s high-powered and throws the ball over the top a lot,” Rupert said. “I feel like I can burn defenders with my speed and ability to get jump balls, so that kind of offense suits me well.”
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.