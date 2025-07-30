EXCLUSIVE: Three-Star TE Talks Michigan State Recruitment
The Michigan State Spartans have been looking to land the best of the best when it comes to the tight end position, which is a position they have been targeting heavily.
One of the players that they have been targeting is Landon Wolny one of the better tight ends in his class and one of the most talented prospects in the state of Florida. He attends Fort Myers High School in Fort Myers, Florida. He holds offers from many different programs across the nation, including the North Carolina State Wolfpack, the Florida State Seminoles and many more programs.
Wolny recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to discuss more about his recruitment and the Spartans. Here is what he said in his interview.
"Michigan State is somewhere in the middle of my top schools," said the prospect. "They have reached out and expressed they love my game, but there are a lot of contenders that have made a more solid push."
There are many coaches Wolny is hearing from. This includes who his position coach would be.
"I’m hearing from Coach (Brian) Wozniak the most and love the type of person he is," the prospect said. "Think he’s a solid guy on and off the field, and we connect well."
Will the talented prospect be visiting the Michigan State program?
"Yes, they have asked me to come to a game, but I’m not sure if I am or am not going," Wolny said. "Depending if they make a more solid push compared to other schools in my recruiting."
So which schools have been making a push?
"I haven’t set a commitment date," Wolny said. "I’m looking for a home and for a connection that clicks, and I think that’s critical. The schools that have been on me the most are FSU, Colorado, NC State, and Kentucky. That is as of right now."
What is next for Wolny at this time?
"I’m hoping to ball out this year and have a big year," he said. "I’m excited and just want to play football. Leaving my decision to God for it all to come together. I’m not in a rush."
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State recruiting and football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.