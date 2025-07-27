EXCLUSIVE: Class of 2027 Safety Talks MSU Offer
The Michigan State Spartans have been one of the better teams in the recruiting scene this summer. They have landed many different players from the class of 2026 and many of their top targets, and are now placing an emphasis on future classes.
One of the players that has been targeted by the Spartans is 2027 safety Jabarri Lofton. Lofton is one of the better players in the state of Illinois, where he plays for East St. Louis High School.
Lofton recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI and detailed many different key details in his recruitment. He discussed his Michigan State offer, as well as the schools that are starting to stand out at this time. He also discussed what is next for him when it comes to visiting the Spartans.
"It means a lot to me," Lofton said of the offer.
The Michigan State target is one of the better players at the position. This has led him to speak with the safeties coach often.
"The safeties coach and honestly all my coaches in general," Lofton said.
There are many different players that the Spartans have been trying to get to campus for a visit, which includes the Spartans target. He detailed whether he would visit the Spartans or not.
"Yes, and because I really want to see facilities more and I want to speak to the coaches more," he said.
There are a few schools that have started to be a priority for the recruit and have started to stand out at this time. This includes Michigan State, which is a team that continues to push hard for the safety.
"Just a couple of schools are standing out," Lofton said. "Michigan State, Mizzou, and K-State."
So where does Michigan State stand at this time in Lofton's recruitment?
"They stand #1 because how they treat they players and how they care about them," he said.
Michigan State is still seeking to land a 2027 prospect after losing four-star safety Khalil Terry.
