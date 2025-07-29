Breaking Down Michigan State's Recruiting Come-Up
The Michigan State Spartans have recruited extremely well in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have landed over 20 commitments in the class. The Spartans are one of the more impressive come-ups in recent memory when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class.
The Spartans started the 2026 class off under par, with only four commitments going into the month of June. This wasn’t exactly what you would want at that time, as ideally, you would want to be pushing it closer to ten, but instead, they were closer to 0 than they were to 10. This is something that Michigan State Spartans On SI beat reporter Aidan Champion and I constantly discussed.
The Spartans would quickly land more prospects as they kick-started their month off strong on the first day of the month with a guy like Braylon Hodge pulling the trigger on the Spartans, when he could’ve went to many different places, but fell in love with Michigan State. This would be followed with a flip that they landed which I must say, this is when I knew the Spartans were about to turn the class upside down on its head. Thomas flipped from the Iowa State Cyclones.
They would proceed to land the best prospects from all over, including players from inside the state of Michigan. One of the players that they landed is Samson Gash, who committed to the Spartans just over a month ago on June 24. Gash is one of the better wide receiver prospects in the state and one of the most underrated players in the nation as a whole. He was recruited by many different schools, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, which was late to the scene.
Flipping prospects was also in the Spartans' diet, as, other than Thomas, they flipped two more prospects. including Jordan Vann from the Virginia Cavaliers, who flipped in shocking fashion after his official visit with the Spartans, and Tyren Wortham, who flipped away from the UCF Knights in a bit of surprising fashion, as the day he left his visit is when he announced the decision to flip. He was on his visit with multiple commits, including their star quarterback commit Kayd Coffman, which definitely helped.
