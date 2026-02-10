MSU Makes Top 10 For Talented 2027 Lineman

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff have been making plenty of noise throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle. Not only have the Spartans secured commitments from two three-star prospects in the past month, but they are also making progress with several other talented recruits.

One of those recruits is a three-star interior offensive lineman and a top 450 overall player in the country, who recently named Michigan State as one of his top 10 schools.

3-Star Offensive Lineman Names Michigan State in Top 10

On Feb. 9, Rivals’ Steve Wilftong reported on X that Reed Gerken, a three-star interior offensive lineman from Perrysburg High School in Perrysburg, Ohio, had named Michigan State among his top 10 schools, along with Arkansas, Cincinnati, Kentucky, NC State, Pitt, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.

Perrysburg (Ohio) High 2027 OL Reed Gerken talks about his Top 10 schools and what's next in his process here: https://t.co/mjgQLUm68l pic.twitter.com/wbeHadMEIg — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) February 9, 2026

Michigan State hasn’t been pursuing Gerken for long, but the Spartans have been making steady progress in his recruitment.

Fitzgerald traveled to Ohio last month for a home visit with Gerken and extended an offer to him in person. Shortly after receiving the offer, the young offensive lineman traveled to East Lansing for Michigan State’s Junior Day, and the Spartans have quickly emerged as a serious contender for him.

Throughout his coaching career, Fitzgerald has built his teams through the trenches, and the Spartans' head coach is looking to bring in several talented offensive linemen during the 2027 cycle.

Gerken would be an excellent addition to Michigan State’s 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 438 overall player in the country, the No. 32 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 15 prospect from Ohio.

While all of Gerken’s finalists are still in the running to land him, Michigan State has been making the most noise in his recruitment lately. As of now, Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Spartans the best chance to land the three-star offensive lineman, at 58.2%.

While that doesn’t necessarily guarantee Michigan State will win Gerken's recruitment, it does indicate that the Spartans have been making the strongest push for the Perrysburg High School star in recent weeks.

As of now, Gerken hasn’t set a commitment date, and making his top 10 gives Michigan State plenty of time to continue making progress in his recruitment. If the Spartans can get him to East Lansing for an official visit this spring, they should be well-positioned to land one of the nation’s top interior offensive linemen.

